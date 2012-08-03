MOSCOW, Aug 3 Here are events and news stories that could move
Russian markets on Friday.
You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242
STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com):
NETTRADER: "Today we expect a neutral opening of the Russian market. During
the first hours the MICEX index will be trading in a 1,390-1,400 point
range."
Aton: "The external background is moderately negative... We can expect the
Russian indexes to open slightly down today."
Troika: "We are opening our prices this morning varied, from flat to down
0.5 percent."
EVENTS (All times GMT):
MOSCOW - Syrian government officials led by Qadri Jamil, minister of
internal commerce and consumer protection, hold a press conference.
MOSCOW - Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian to give a
briefing.
MOSCOW - Pussy Riot trial in Moscow continues.
MOSCOW - Monthly Services PMI.
IN THE PAPERS :
Kommersant reports that banker and media magnate Alexander Lebedev has
offered to buy medium-sized Russian lender Absolut Bank from Belgium's KBC Bank
for 600 million euros ($729.57 million).
TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
TOP NEWS:
Russia opposes U.N. General Assembly Syria resolution
Russia fans export fears with cut in harvest outlook
Don't judge Pussy Riot too harshly, Putin says
INTERVIEW-Media magnate Lebedev may sell Russian assets
COMPANIES/MARKETS:
Russian stocks down after ECB, Rosneft results
No decision on acquisition of BP's TNK-BP stake-Rosneft
Rosneft sees return to profit in Q3 after surprise loss
Rostelecom eyes mobile merger with Tele2-paper
Russia should be hiking alcohol tax more-Deputy PM
VEB plans Eurobonds in roubles, Swiss francs
VTB adds $500 mln to outstanding Eurobond-IFR
Russia's RusHydro Q1 net profit falls 59 pct yr/yr
ECONOMY/POLITICS:
IMF urges Russia to tighten fiscal and monetary policy
Russia's Putin says regrets Annan's departure
Russian gold/fx reserves fall to $505.5 bln
Kazakh H1 current account surplus flat at $7.56 bln
Kazakh key rate hits historic low as inflation dips
Uzbekistan bans foreign military bases on its land
Iraq seeking Russian air defence gear -official
ENERGY:
Russia's Rosneft boosts output target - VP
Russia's July oil output up to 10.34 mln bpd
Transneft sees oil supply disruption to Kozmino
Russian July gas output down 5.6 pct vs June
Russian July seaborne crude exports down 0.1 pct m/m
Russia's no 2 coal miner sees 2012 exports at 25 mln T
Azeri Jan-July oil exports via Russia down 2.1 pct
COMMODITIES:
Ukraine PM sees crop losses of 8 mln t-Ifax
MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
RTS 1,357.6 +0.17 pct
MSCI Russia 732.1 -1.54 pct
MSCI Emerging Markets 938.5 -0.68 pct
Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 3.110/3.086 pct
EMBI+ Russia 211 basis points over
Rouble/dollar 32.4950
Rouble/euro 39.5825
NYMEX crude $87.56 +$0.43
ICE Brent crude $106.37 +$0.47
For Russian bank balances see
For Russian company news, double click on
Treasury news Corporate debt
Russian stocks Russia country guide
All Russian news Scrolling stocks news
Emerging markets top news
Top deals European companies
($1 = 0.8224 euros)
(Compiled by Maria Kiselyova)