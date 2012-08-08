MOSCOW, Aug 8 Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets on Wednesday.

VTB CAPITAL: "The 'risk-on' momentum, which has been notably strong despite the lack of actionable plans to offer new stimulus to the economy and the (in)ability to cap the crawling sovereign debt contagion, is likely to run out of steam soon."

PROMSVYAZBANK: Says external background is mixed for the Russian stock market, expecting to see a moderate slide in most liquid local shares in early trade in Moscow.

EVENTS (All times GMT):

MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin meets Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan;

MOSCOW - Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich plans to hold a meeting of commission on food security to discuss the grain market;

MOSCOW - Heads of Russia's, Ukraine's and Kazakhstan's grain unions to discuss grain harvest prospects;

MOSCOW - Russia's weekly inflation data.

IN THE PAPERS :

Norway's Statoil has left the giant Shtokman gas project, with another foreign partner French Total waiting for the project's shareholders meeting on Aug. 30 to possibly discuss its own further plans. Royal Dutch Shell or ExxonMobil may join Shtokman, Kommersant daily newspaper reports, citing sources.

Millhouse, an investment vehicle controlled by Russian tycoon Roman Abramovich, may sell Pyrkakay tin deposit located in the Chukotka region, Kommersant reports, citing sources.

TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS : TOP NEWS: Statoil writes off $336 mln Shtokman gas project Botched Russian launch junks two telecom satellites Disinformation flies in Syria's growing cyber war Russian prosecutor seeks jail terms for Pussy Riot

COMPANIES/MARKETS: Sberbank says seven-month net profit rises 6 pct AB InBev shuts one of its nine Russian breweries Russia's Novolipetsk Q2 net seen at $221 mln Russia's Razgulay launches share sale to cut debt Russian assets power ahead on oil price, ECB hopes VTB Bank, CCBank to acquire Bulgarian telecoms firm Russia's CTC hopes new shows will win back TV

ECONOMY/POLITICS: Russia spends $1.12 bln to prop up rouble in July Key political risks to watch in Ukraine Blast kills four in Russia's volatile Chechnya

ENERGY: Russian gas exports down 12 pct in Jan-July CPC oil exports down 7 pct in July due to work Fuel oil prices surge on Russia's domestic market

COMMODITIES: Russia may not ban or tariff grain exports

OLYMPICS: Diving-Russia's Zakharov ruins China's gold medal run Complete medals table at end of Day 11 Russia beat Turkey in women's baskeball quarter-finals

MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST: RTS 1,444.2 -0.1 pct MSCI Russia 781.1 +0.9 pct MSCI Emerging Markets 969.2 +0.1 pct

Russia 30-year Eurobond yield: 2.970/2.946 pct EMBI+ Russia 188 basis points over

Rouble/dollar 31.5950 Rouble/euro 39.2113

NYMEX crude $93.29 +$1.36 ICE Brent crude $111.58 +$2.15

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova)