MOSCOW, Aug 8 Here are events and news stories that could move
Russian markets on Wednesday.
VTB CAPITAL: "The 'risk-on' momentum, which has been notably strong despite
the lack of actionable plans to offer new stimulus to the economy and the
(in)ability to cap the crawling sovereign debt contagion, is likely to run out
of steam soon."
PROMSVYAZBANK: Says external background is mixed for the Russian stock
market, expecting to see a moderate slide in most liquid local shares in early
trade in Moscow.
EVENTS (All times GMT):
MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin meets Armenian President Serzh
Sargsyan;
MOSCOW - Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich plans to hold a
meeting of commission on food security to discuss the grain market;
MOSCOW - Heads of Russia's, Ukraine's and Kazakhstan's grain unions to
discuss grain harvest prospects;
MOSCOW - Russia's weekly inflation data.
IN THE PAPERS :
Norway's Statoil has left the giant Shtokman gas project, with
another foreign partner French Total waiting for the project's
shareholders meeting on Aug. 30 to possibly discuss its own further plans. Royal
Dutch Shell or ExxonMobil may join Shtokman, Kommersant daily
newspaper reports, citing sources.
Millhouse, an investment vehicle controlled by Russian tycoon Roman
Abramovich, may sell Pyrkakay tin deposit located in the Chukotka region,
Kommersant reports, citing sources.
TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
TOP NEWS:
Statoil writes off $336 mln Shtokman gas project
Botched Russian launch junks two telecom satellites
Disinformation flies in Syria's growing cyber war
Russian prosecutor seeks jail terms for Pussy Riot
COMPANIES/MARKETS:
Sberbank says seven-month net profit rises 6 pct
AB InBev shuts one of its nine Russian breweries
Russia's Novolipetsk Q2 net seen at $221 mln
Russia's Razgulay launches share sale to cut debt
Russian assets power ahead on oil price, ECB hopes
VTB Bank, CCBank to acquire Bulgarian telecoms firm
Russia's CTC hopes new shows will win back TV
ECONOMY/POLITICS:
Russia spends $1.12 bln to prop up rouble in July
Key political risks to watch in Ukraine
Blast kills four in Russia's volatile Chechnya
ENERGY:
Russian gas exports down 12 pct in Jan-July
CPC oil exports down 7 pct in July due to work
Fuel oil prices surge on Russia's domestic market
COMMODITIES:
Russia may not ban or tariff grain exports
OLYMPICS:
Diving-Russia's Zakharov ruins China's gold medal run
Complete medals table at end of Day 11
Russia beat Turkey in women's baskeball quarter-finals
MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
RTS 1,444.2 -0.1 pct
MSCI Russia 781.1 +0.9 pct
MSCI Emerging Markets 969.2 +0.1 pct
Russia 30-year Eurobond yield: 2.970/2.946 pct
EMBI+ Russia 188 basis points over
Rouble/dollar 31.5950
Rouble/euro 39.2113
NYMEX crude $93.29 +$1.36
ICE Brent crude $111.58 +$2.15
