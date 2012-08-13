MOSCOW, Aug 13 Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets on Monday. You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242 STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com): PROMSVYAZBANK: Sees Russian bourses to open with little or no changes. ROSSIYSKY CAPITAL: "Monday, Aug. 13th, promises little good for investors." OLMA: "External background generally looks more neutral, which allows to expect further consolidation in the Russian stock indices during the day." EVENTS (All times GMT): MOSCOW - Russia's No.2 gas producer Novatek to hold a conference call following Q2 results; MOSCOW - Russia's Olympic team returns from London; IN THE PAPERS : The refusal of Britain's BP to provide documents demanded by the Russian arbitration court in Tyumen played a key role in the court's ruling ordering the oil major to pay 100 billion rubles in a lawsuit filed by a minority shareholder of TNK-BP. Thanks to an aggressive deposit policy, Bank Russian Standard made it for the first time into the country's top 10 banks in terms of retail deposits, the dailies Vedomosti and Kommersant report. Oil major Rosneft continues to seek expansion outside Russia, the daily Kommersant reports. The company is considering entering the retail fuel market in Armenia. Russia's budget does not have enough funds to deliver on President Vladimir Putin pre-election promises to develop the country's road infrastructure, Vedomosti reports. Ideas4retail, the retail holding of Russia's businessman Alexander Mamut, has received the exclusive franchising rights to open Spain's Imaginarium stores in the whole of Scandinavia and Germany, Kommersant reports. TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS : TOP NEWS: Russia cbank holds rates, signals tightening Timber trade threatens Russia protest leader OLYMPICS: Russia struggle to match past glories Wrestling-Russia keeps crown after twin assault Volleyball-Russian comeback spoils Brazil's party Bolt, Twitter and taxpayers: winners and losers Gymnastics-Russia's golden reign goes on Boxing-Russians relieved after Mekhontcev wins Basketball-Russia beat Argentina for bronze Judo-Move over Japan as Russians take charge COMPANIES/MARKETS: Rouble slides on profit taking; cbank holds rates Retailer Stockmann's profit hurt by Russia losses Sberbank CEO hopes for stake sale before end-2012 ECONOMY/POLITICS: Russia to get hundreds of military planes Russia Q2 GDP growth at 4.0 pct y/y Official targets Madonna with crude tweet Sports chief accuse Britain of unfair play ENERGY: Russia Novatek Q2 profit down 33 pct y/y on FX Turkish firms bid to buy 6 bcm Russian gas COMMODITIES: Swine fever in Russia's South fans concern Egypt's GASC buys 120,000 T of Russian wheat Russia's Highland Gold confirms output target MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST: RTS 1,430.9 +0.3 pct MSCI Russia 769.3 -1.3 pct MSCI Emerging Markets 977.1 -0.2 pct Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 3.198/3.174 pct EMBI+ Russia 206 basis points over Rouble/dollar 31.8275 Rouble/euro 39.1950 NYMEX crude $93.36 +$0.16 ICE Brent crude $113.73 +$0.98 For Russian bank balances see For Russian company news, double click on Treasury news Corporate debt Russian stocks Russia country guide All Russian news Scrolling stocks news Emerging markets top news Top deals European companies (Compiled by Lidia Kelly)