MOSCOW, Aug 13 Here are events and news stories
that could move Russian markets on Monday.
You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242
STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com):
PROMSVYAZBANK: Sees Russian bourses to open with little or
no changes.
ROSSIYSKY CAPITAL: "Monday, Aug. 13th, promises little good
for investors."
OLMA: "External background generally looks more neutral,
which allows to expect further consolidation in the Russian
stock indices during the day."
EVENTS (All times GMT):
MOSCOW - Russia's No.2 gas producer Novatek to hold a conference
call following Q2 results;
MOSCOW - Russia's Olympic team returns from London;
IN THE PAPERS :
The refusal of Britain's BP to provide documents
demanded by the Russian arbitration court in Tyumen played a key
role in the court's ruling ordering the oil major to pay 100
billion rubles in a lawsuit filed by a minority shareholder of
TNK-BP.
Thanks to an aggressive deposit policy, Bank Russian
Standard made it for the first time into the country's top 10
banks in terms of retail deposits, the dailies Vedomosti and
Kommersant report.
Oil major Rosneft continues to seek expansion
outside Russia, the daily Kommersant reports. The company is
considering entering the retail fuel market in Armenia.
Russia's budget does not have enough funds to deliver on
President Vladimir Putin pre-election promises to develop the
country's road infrastructure, Vedomosti reports.
Ideas4retail, the retail holding of Russia's businessman
Alexander Mamut, has received the exclusive franchising rights
to open Spain's Imaginarium stores in the whole of Scandinavia
and Germany, Kommersant reports.
TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
TOP NEWS:
Russia cbank holds rates, signals tightening
Timber trade threatens Russia protest leader
OLYMPICS:
Russia struggle to match past glories
Wrestling-Russia keeps crown after twin assault
Volleyball-Russian comeback spoils Brazil's party
Bolt, Twitter and taxpayers: winners and losers
Gymnastics-Russia's golden reign goes on
Boxing-Russians relieved after Mekhontcev wins
Basketball-Russia beat Argentina for bronze
Judo-Move over Japan as Russians take charge
COMPANIES/MARKETS:
Rouble slides on profit taking; cbank holds rates
Retailer Stockmann's profit hurt by Russia losses
Sberbank CEO hopes for stake sale before end-2012
ECONOMY/POLITICS:
Russia to get hundreds of military planes
Russia Q2 GDP growth at 4.0 pct y/y
Official targets Madonna with crude tweet
Sports chief accuse Britain of unfair play
ENERGY:
Russia Novatek Q2 profit down 33 pct y/y on FX
Turkish firms bid to buy 6 bcm Russian gas
COMMODITIES:
Swine fever in Russia's South fans concern
Egypt's GASC buys 120,000 T of Russian wheat
Russia's Highland Gold confirms output target
MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
RTS 1,430.9 +0.3 pct
MSCI Russia 769.3 -1.3 pct
MSCI Emerging Markets 977.1 -0.2 pct
Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 3.198/3.174 pct
EMBI+ Russia 206 basis points over
Rouble/dollar 31.8275
Rouble/euro 39.1950
NYMEX crude $93.36 +$0.16
ICE Brent crude $113.73 +$0.98
For Russian bank balances see
For Russian company news, double click on
Treasury news Corporate debt
Russian stocks Russia country guide
All Russian news Scrolling stocks news
Emerging markets top news
Top deals European companies
(Compiled by Lidia Kelly)