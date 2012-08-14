MOSCOW, Aug 14 Here are events and news stories that could move
Russian markets on Tuesday.
PROMSVYAZBANK: Says external sentiments are neutral for the Russian stock
markets opening, expects to see moderate changes in most liquid local names in
early trade in Moscow.
VTB CAPITAL: "This morning, Asia is trying to recover above the waterline
following the bank of Japan minutes confirming that the policymakers are
considering measures to boost growth."
EVENTS (All times GMT):
SOCHI, Russia - President Vladimir Putin in Black Sea resort of Sochi,
chairing a meeting on Moscow's expansion;
MOSCOW - Prime Minister Dmitry to chair meeting on domestic space industry,
after Russia junked two satellites in the latest launch failure;
MOSCOW - Russian grocery chain Dixy to report 7-month sales;
MOSCOW - Novatek, Russia's largest non-state gas producer, to hold
a conference call on Q2 results.
IN THE PAPERS :
Kommersant daily newspaper runs interviews with flagship carrier Aeroflot
Chief Executive Vitaly Savelyev and President of International Olympic
Committee Jacques Rogge in separate articles.
Ivan Savvidi, an owner of one of the biggest tobacco producers in Russia
Donskoy Tabak, bought a 51 percent stake in Greek soccer club Panathinaikos for
10 million euros, Vedomosti daily said.
TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
TOP NEWS:
Russia's opposition eyes popularity vote as catalyst
Ukraine's Tymoshenko refuses to attend tax trial
Russia says new U.S. sanctions on Iran could affect ties
OLYMPICS:
Olympics-Memorable quotes from the London games
REVIEW-Olympics-Wrestling-Russia keeps crown
Olympics-Athletics-Ostapchuk stripped of gold for doping
COMPANIES/MARKETS:
Russia's AFI sees 14 pct fall in portfolio value
Gazprom Neft Q2 net down 21 pct, in line with forecast
Russia MMK sells stake in Techenskoe field
Czech investor PPF gets stake in Russia's Uralkali
NLMK president Lapshin to quit this year-company
Russia shares outperform emerging markets, rouble firms
ECONOMY/POLITICS:
Ex-warlord surrenders after Tajik military assault
Russia Jan-July budget surplus at 0.9 pct/GDP
ENERGY:
Russia refinery maintenance through September
Russia releases a further 2.9 mln ERUs into market
COMMODITIES:
Crop forecaster sees 20-30 pct yield drop in Urals
MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
RTS 1,434.7 -0.1 pct
MSCI Russia 774.1 +0.6 pct
MSCI Emerging Markets 974.2 +0.2 pct
Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 3.148/3.124 pct
EMBI+ Russia 202 basis points over
Rouble/dollar 31.8550
Rouble/euro 39.3300
NYMEX crude $92.78 -$0.58
ICE Brent crude $113.31 -$0.42
