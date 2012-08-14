MOSCOW, Aug 14 Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets on Tuesday. You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242 STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com): PROMSVYAZBANK: Says external sentiments are neutral for the Russian stock markets opening, expects to see moderate changes in most liquid local names in early trade in Moscow. VTB CAPITAL: "This morning, Asia is trying to recover above the waterline following the bank of Japan minutes confirming that the policymakers are considering measures to boost growth." EVENTS (All times GMT): SOCHI, Russia - President Vladimir Putin in Black Sea resort of Sochi, chairing a meeting on Moscow's expansion; MOSCOW - Prime Minister Dmitry to chair meeting on domestic space industry, after Russia junked two satellites in the latest launch failure; MOSCOW - Russian grocery chain Dixy to report 7-month sales; MOSCOW - Novatek, Russia's largest non-state gas producer, to hold a conference call on Q2 results. IN THE PAPERS : Kommersant daily newspaper runs interviews with flagship carrier Aeroflot Chief Executive Vitaly Savelyev and President of International Olympic Committee Jacques Rogge in separate articles. Ivan Savvidi, an owner of one of the biggest tobacco producers in Russia Donskoy Tabak, bought a 51 percent stake in Greek soccer club Panathinaikos for 10 million euros, Vedomosti daily said. TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS : TOP NEWS: Russia's opposition eyes popularity vote as catalyst Ukraine's Tymoshenko refuses to attend tax trial Russia says new U.S. sanctions on Iran could affect ties OLYMPICS: Olympics-Memorable quotes from the London games REVIEW-Olympics-Wrestling-Russia keeps crown Olympics-Athletics-Ostapchuk stripped of gold for doping COMPANIES/MARKETS: Russia's AFI sees 14 pct fall in portfolio value Gazprom Neft Q2 net down 21 pct, in line with forecast Russia MMK sells stake in Techenskoe field Czech investor PPF gets stake in Russia's Uralkali NLMK president Lapshin to quit this year-company Russia shares outperform emerging markets, rouble firms ECONOMY/POLITICS: Ex-warlord surrenders after Tajik military assault Russia Jan-July budget surplus at 0.9 pct/GDP ENERGY: Russia refinery maintenance through September Russia releases a further 2.9 mln ERUs into market COMMODITIES: Crop forecaster sees 20-30 pct yield drop in Urals MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST: RTS 1,434.7 -0.1 pct MSCI Russia 774.1 +0.6 pct MSCI Emerging Markets 974.2 +0.2 pct Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 3.148/3.124 pct EMBI+ Russia 202 basis points over Rouble/dollar 31.8550 Rouble/euro 39.3300 NYMEX crude $92.78 -$0.58 ICE Brent crude $113.31 -$0.42 For Russian bank balances see For Russian company news, double click on Treasury news Corporate debt Russian stocks Russia country guide All Russian news Scrolling stocks news Emerging markets top news Top deals European companies (Compiled by Katya Golubkova)