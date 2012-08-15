MOSCOW, Aug 15 Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets on Wednesday. You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242 STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com): OLMA: "Today at the market open a downward correction is possible as the external background remains uncertain which has a negative impact on investor activity." ALOR: "The MICEX index today will be affected by Sberbank shares as the bank is set to report financial results under Russian accounting standards." EVENTS (All times GMT): MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin meets Russian athletes who competed in London Olympic Games; MOSCOW - Russia's state statistics office to release weekly inflation data and is expected to publish industrial output data for July; MOSCOW - Russia's third-largest mobile phone operator Vimpelcom reports Q2 results; MOSCOW - Board of Russian fertilizer producer PhosAgro to consider recommending payment of an interim dividend for H1 of 2012. IN THE PAPERS : Russian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Sistema is seeking a partner in order to stay in the Indian market, business daily Vedomosti writes. U.S. retail giant Wal-Mart Stores Inc. has appointed Ekaterina Ishevskaya, a former senior executive of Russia's top food retailer X5 Retail Group, as its new vice president responsible for new markets development, Kommersant reports. TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS : TOP NEWS: Moscow denies Russian diplomat said Assad ready to step down COMPANIES/MARKETS: Russian shares breach resistance, rouble up on oil Vimpelcom Q2 net profit beats forecasts Evraz resumes operations at South African mill Dixy Group 7-month sales up 68.8 pct ECONOMY/POLITICS: INTERVIEW-Russia's Pussy Riot plans new anti-Putin protests Russia rights group law 'backward-looking': Greenpeace chief Russia to send navy vessels to disputed Pacific islands Ukraine court orders extradition of Putin murder plot suspect Ukrainian court adjourns trial of ex-PM Tymoshenko ENERGY: Novatek says Gazprom not agent in landmark Europe sales deal COMMODITIES: Russia beet test shows weight and sugar up-lobby MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST: RTS 1,441.5 -0.26 pct MSCI Russia 780.5 +0.83 pct MSCI Emerging Markets 973.7 -0.36 pct Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 3.194/3.170 pct EMBI+ Russia 197 basis points over Rouble/dollar 31.8350 Rouble/euro 39.2405 NYMEX crude $93.10 -$0.33 ICE Brent crude $113.70 -$0.33 For Russian bank balances see For Russian company news, double click on Treasury news Corporate debt Russian stocks Russia country guide All Russian news Scrolling stocks news Emerging markets top news Top deals European companies (Compiled by Maria Kiselyova)