MOSCOW, Aug 20 Here are events and news stories
that could move Russian markets on Monday.
OLMA: Says sees no factors that could move Russian shares
significantly on Monday. "Oil prices remain high enough to
sustain interest in Russian assets, but concerns about cooling
of Chinese economy may weigh in."
ROSSIYSKIY CAPITAL: Says morning trade on the European and
Russian stocks markets may start with declines.
EVENTS (All times GMT):
MOSCOW - President Vladimir Putin meets with Russia's coal
miners;
MOSCOW - President Vladimir Putin meets Russia's paralympic
team;
MOSCOW - "Problems of Russian producers and consumers of
cement" press conference;
IN THE PAPERS :
The Auditing Chamber is increasingly concerned about
Russia's corporate debt, which, according to the central bank
rose by 7.3 percent to $585 billion - or nearly 14 percent more
than the country's gold and foreign exchange reserves,
Nezavisimaya Gazeta reports.
Vedomosti runs an interview with Maxim Nogotkov, main
shareholder of Svayznoi, Russia's second-largest phone handset
retailer.
Russia's Duma, the lower house of the parliament, will in
the autumn consider a law that forbids the country's government
and military officials along with parliamentarians as well as
members of their families to own assets outside of Russia,
Vedomosti reports.
Russian holding company Sistema has obtained almost
100 percent of Mosdachtrest, a company that manages the most
prestigious villas in Moscow's suburbs, Vedomosti reports,
adding that Sistema paid 2 billion roubles ($62.33 million) for
a remaining stake.
Apple has registered a Russian branch, Apple Rus that would
enable the company to sell its products directly, wholesale and
retail, Kommersant reports.
TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
TOP NEWS:
Pussy Riot protesters jailed for two years
Eight die in Russian Caucasus bombing, mosque
Russia farm minister rules out grain export ban
COMPANIES/MARKETS:
Russian assets fall, Pussy Riot ruling in focus
Alfa mulls Turkish investment when Turkcell case
OTP bank expects slowing NPL growth, more lending
Russia welcomes Altimo's Vimpelcom stake hike
ECONOMY/POLITICS:
Russia embassy in UK attacked by Syria activists
On coup anniversary, foes say Putin turned clock
Anti-gay activists sue Madonna for $10 mln
Violence in Muslim region disturbs sect
Russia against no-fly zone over Syria-Sky News
COMMODITIES:
Rosneft shuts Komsomolsk refinery CDU
Russia grain, oil trains face delays
MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
RTS 1,420.9 +0.3 pct
MSCI Russia 766.4 -1.0 pct
MSCI Emerging Markets 969.5 +0.2 pct
Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 3.295/3.271 pct
EMBI+ Russia 200 basis points over
Rouble/dollar 32.1000
Rouble/euro 39.5132
NYMEX crude $96.32 +$1.30
ICE Brent crude $114.24 +$0.25
($1 = 32.0862 Russian roubles)
