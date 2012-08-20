MOSCOW, Aug 20 Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets on Monday. You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242. STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com): OLMA: Says sees no factors that could move Russian shares significantly on Monday. "Oil prices remain high enough to sustain interest in Russian assets, but concerns about cooling of Chinese economy may weigh in." ROSSIYSKIY CAPITAL: Says morning trade on the European and Russian stocks markets may start with declines. EVENTS (All times GMT): MOSCOW - President Vladimir Putin meets with Russia's coal miners; MOSCOW - President Vladimir Putin meets Russia's paralympic team; MOSCOW - "Problems of Russian producers and consumers of cement" press conference; IN THE PAPERS : The Auditing Chamber is increasingly concerned about Russia's corporate debt, which, according to the central bank rose by 7.3 percent to $585 billion - or nearly 14 percent more than the country's gold and foreign exchange reserves, Nezavisimaya Gazeta reports. Vedomosti runs an interview with Maxim Nogotkov, main shareholder of Svayznoi, Russia's second-largest phone handset retailer. Russia's Duma, the lower house of the parliament, will in the autumn consider a law that forbids the country's government and military officials along with parliamentarians as well as members of their families to own assets outside of Russia, Vedomosti reports. Russian holding company Sistema has obtained almost 100 percent of Mosdachtrest, a company that manages the most prestigious villas in Moscow's suburbs, Vedomosti reports, adding that Sistema paid 2 billion roubles ($62.33 million) for a remaining stake. Apple has registered a Russian branch, Apple Rus that would enable the company to sell its products directly, wholesale and retail, Kommersant reports. TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS : TOP NEWS: Pussy Riot protesters jailed for two years Eight die in Russian Caucasus bombing, mosque Russia farm minister rules out grain export ban COMPANIES/MARKETS: Russian assets fall, Pussy Riot ruling in focus Alfa mulls Turkish investment when Turkcell case OTP bank expects slowing NPL growth, more lending Russia welcomes Altimo's Vimpelcom stake hike ECONOMY/POLITICS: Russia embassy in UK attacked by Syria activists On coup anniversary, foes say Putin turned clock Anti-gay activists sue Madonna for $10 mln Violence in Muslim region disturbs sect Russia against no-fly zone over Syria-Sky News COMMODITIES: Rosneft shuts Komsomolsk refinery CDU Russia grain, oil trains face delays MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST: RTS 1,420.9 +0.3 pct MSCI Russia 766.4 -1.0 pct MSCI Emerging Markets 969.5 +0.2 pct Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 3.295/3.271 pct EMBI+ Russia 200 basis points over Rouble/dollar 32.1000 Rouble/euro 39.5132 NYMEX crude $96.32 +$1.30 ICE Brent crude $114.24 +$0.25 For Russian bank balances see For Russian company news, double click on Treasury news Corporate debt Russian stocks Russia country guide All Russian news Scrolling stocks news Emerging markets top news Top deals European companies ($1 = 32.0862 Russian roubles) (Compiled by Lidia Kelly)