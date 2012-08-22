MOSCOW, Aug 22 Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets on Wednesday. You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242 STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com): PROMSVYAZBANK: Says external background is moderately negative for the Russian stock market's opening, expecting to see a decline in most liquid local shares at early trade in Moscow. ALOR: "Russian stock market's opening will be dominated by negative mood - S&P500 futures fell below 1410 points despite testing a level of 1425 points a day earlier." VTB CAPITAL: "On the corporate front today, AFI Development and Vozrozhdenie are to report their 2Q12 earnings. On the macro front in Russia, there is to be a raft of macro stats, including the weekly CPI update, while the global agenda remains fairly light." EVENTS (All times GMT): MOSCOW - Russia joins World Trade Organisation (WTO); MOSCOW - Vozrozhdenie, a mid-sized Russian lender, to present Q2 results; MOSCOW - Russian weekly inflation. IN THE PAPERS : Aluminium tycoon Oleg Deripaska's vehicle Basic Element has asked the state development bank VEB to restructure its loan worth around 3 billion roubles ($94.6 million) issued for a sea port Imeretinsky construction on a Black Sea resort of Sochi, otherwise the company may face a technical default on this loan, Vedomosti daily newspaper said. The Russian Football Union (RFU) may become a centre of a financial scandal, after a debt of 800 million roubles was discovered following RFU chief Sergei Fursenko's resignation. The bulk of the loan consist of a credit issued by bank Rossiya, Vedomosti said. LUKOIL, Russia's No.2 crude producer, raised its domestic retail gasoline prices for the first time since April following a seasonal increase in demand, Kommersant daily reports. TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS : TOP NEWS: Russia, China warn West on Syria Syria says preparing to finalise oil deal with Russia Russia warns West on Syria after Obama threats COMPANIES/MARKETS: Russia's X5 sees risks to 2012 growth target Telenor gets double challenge over Vimpelcom Alfa hits back at Telenor over Vimpelcom Vozrozhdenie Q2 net profit seen up 57 pct y/y Carlsberg says owns 96.77 pct of Baltika Rouble firms on tax duties, stocks rise Russia's Acron H1 profit down 3 pct to 6.6 bln rbls ECONOMY/POLITICS: Ukraine stays extradition of Putin murder plot suspect Hackers target website of court that jailed Pussy Riot Prosecutor urges court to uphold Tymoshenko guilt Kyrgyz forces kill fugitive border guard after attack ENERGY: Gazprom in talks to route South Stream via Croatia COMMODITIES: Iran makes big, discreet wheat buys on global markets Drought-hit Russia grain yields down 27.5 pct MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST: RTS 1,434.8 -0.55 pct MSCI Russia 778.7 +2.81 pct MSCI Emerging Markets 971.0 -0.46 pct Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 3.081/3.058 pct EMBI+ Russia 191 basis points over Rouble/dollar 31.7159 Rouble/euro 39.5700 NYMEX crude $96.92 +$1.02 ICE Brent crude $114.75 +$0.83 For Russian bank balances see For Russian company news, double click on Treasury news Corporate debt Russian stocks Russia country guide All Russian news Scrolling stocks news Emerging markets top news Top deals European companies ($1 = 31.7087 Russian roubles) (Compiled by Katya Golubkova)