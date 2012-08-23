MOSCOW, Aug 23 Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets on Thursday. You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242 STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com): OLMA: "Today at the beginning of trading further gains are possible, following publication of FOMC minutes yesterday." Troika: "We are opening our prices this morning up 1.0 percent." EVENTS (All times GMT): MOSCOW - Gold miner Petropavlovsk reports first-half earnings. MOSCOW - Russia's Central Bank to release weekly gold/forex reserves data. MOSCOW - Russian human rights ombudsman Vladimir Lukin gives a briefing. IN THE PAPERS : Business daily Kommersant writes that Russian state development bank VEB, which owns 99 percent of Globex Bank, plans to create on the basis of the top-50 Russian lender a mortgage specialist which will also finance the construction of affordable housing. Russian state-controlled telecoms operator Rostelecom plans to buy a regional pay-TV operator Norilsk Telecom for around 2 billion roubles ($63.07 million) from KIT Finance bank, Vedomosti reports. TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS : TOP NEWS: Russia dismisses foreign critics of Pussy Riot trial Syria tells Russia it will not use chemical arms-report Russia and China in WTO - a world apart FACTBOX-Russia joins the WTO COMPANIES/MARKETS: Russian markets dip on Japan data; WTO impact seen later Increased lending boosts Russian bank Vozrozhdenie profits Russia's O'Key Group H1 earnings seen up 34 pct yr/yr Russia's AFI Development reports loss after revaluation Russia's VIS eyes investment in Polish builder-report ECONOMY/POLITICS: Russia July GDP up 2.6 pct y/y, down 0.2 pct m/m-EconMin Weaker rouble, liquidity hit demand for Russia OFZ bonds Russia's consumer prices rise 0.1 pct in latest week Russia's FinMin denies in talks with Serbia on new lending Singer Sarah Brightman may be Russia's next space tourist New floods strike southern Russia, four killed Kyrgyzstan coalition falls, parties exit over economic rules ENERGY: Gazprom Neft starts Arctic field's first oil output Gazprom Neft says part of Moscow refinery to shut for 2 mths MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST: RTS 1,435.5 +0.35 pct MSCI Russia 772.0 -0.85 pct MSCI Emerging Markets 975.7 +0.64 pct Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 3.032/3.008 pct EMBI+ Russia 196 basis points over Rouble/dollar 31.7159 Rouble/euro 39.5700 NYMEX crude $98.04 +$0.78 ICE Brent crude $115.93 +$1.02 For Russian bank balances see For Russian company news, double click on Treasury news Corporate debt Russian stocks Russia country guide All Russian news Scrolling stocks news Emerging markets top news Top deals European companies ($1 = 31.7087 Russian roubles) (Compiled by Maria Kiselyova)