MOSCOW, Aug 24 Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets on Friday. STOCKS CALL: VTB CAPITAL: "The markets seems to be getting tired of the trading strategy 'the worse the better', and are unwilling to make aggressive bids with the U.S. market at these levels, while neither a new QE , nor improvements in the underlying economy are in place." PROMSVYAZBANK: Says external background is moderately negative for the Russian stock market and most liquid domestic stocks are set to decline in early trade in Moscow. EVENTS (All times GMT): SARANSK, Russia - Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting of his Council on Inter-Ethnic Relations; MOSCOW - Round table on APEC Summit-2012 security issues; MOSCOW - RUSAL board meeting. IN THE PAPERS : The Russian government offered its own scheme of consolidation of domestic state power grid companies, which does not include state firm Rosneftegaz, the plan opposite to what was proposed by Rosneft Chief Executive and a former Deputy Prime Minister Igor Sechin, Kommersant daily said. Russian central bank had provided domestic banks with 670.3 billion roubles ($21.15 billion) in long-term loans secured with non-marketable assets as collateral, bringing the amount of loans to its highest since spring of 2009, Vedomosti daily said. TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS : TOP NEWS: Russia cuts 2012 grain crop forecast to 75 mln T INTERVIEW-Russia to outstrip U.S. in horizontal drilling E.ON Russia prefers Novatek to Gazprom as gas supplier Russia's rights ombudsman decries Pussy Riot virdict COMPANIES/MARKETS: Guinea unions ask government to annul RUSAL alumina plant deal Exillon Energy drills latest Siberia development well Kazakhmys sees ENRC stake sale less likely Petropavlovsk hit by cost of new mines UC RUSAL Q2 net profit seen down at $110 mln ECONOMY/POLITICS: Russia to ask U.S. to hand over jailed arms dealer Bout Russian gold/fx reserves fall to $507.9 bln Tajik protesters demand troop pullout near Afgan border Russia H1 FDI at $7.6 bln, up 8 pct y/y Russian assets rise on hopes for Fed stimulus Ukraine sells 600 mln hryvnias in bonds; yield up Son of late Chechen warlord reported killed in Syria Tajik troops to leave border region after protests ENERGY/COMMODITIES: TNK-BP's chief oil trader leaves, denies Rosneft Sovecon cuts Russia 2012 wheat crop fcast to 39 mln t Turkmenistan eyes bigger cotton harvest in 2012 Russian July refinery runs down 0.8 pct m/m Russia's gasoline, gasoil, fuel oil exports up Rain arrives too late for ailing Black Sea crop Russia beet test shows weight and sugar up-lobby Russia's wheat yields down, squeezing forecasts MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST: RTS 1,425.8 -1.19 pct MSCI Russia 778.2 +0.81 pct MSCI Emerging Markets 967.1 -0.72 pct Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 3.072/3.035 pct EMBI+ Russia 193 basis points over Rouble/dollar 31.6800 Rouble/euro 39.8899 NYMEX crude $95.67 -$2.37 ICE Brent crude $114.55 -$1.38