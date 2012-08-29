MOSCOW, Aug 29 Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets on Wednesday. You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242. STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com): PROMSVYAZBANK: Says external background seems mixed for Russian stock market, expecting to see moderate changes in most liquid local shares at an early trade in Moscow. VTB CAPITAL: "Today marks the 100th day of Dmitry Medvedev's government... For Russia's investment case to get fresh wind in its sails in the autumn, the cabinet ought to demonstrate its capacity at multitasking, and ability to keep its eye and emphasis on addressing the longer-term structural issues expediently and decisively, notwithstanding interim distractions." EVENTS (All times GMT): MOSCOW - E.ON Russia, the Russian electricity producing arm of German utility E.ON, to publish H1 results; MOSCOW - Sberbank, Russia's top lender, to publish H1 results; MOSCOW - Russian drugmakers Pharmstandard and Veropharm along with drug retailer Pharmacy Chain 36.6 to report H1 results; MOSCOW - Russian home electronics retailer M.Video H1 earnings; MOSCOW - The Moscow International Automobile Salon 2012; MOSCOW - Court hears opposition leader Alexey Navalny's complaint over case against him; MOSCOW - Russian weekly inflation; MOSCOW - S&P analysts to give briefing on Russian banks' capital issues in 2012-2013; MOSCOW - Severstal to present H1 results; MOSCOW - LSR Group to present H1 results; MOSCOW - President Vladimir Putin to serve state awards to people involved in culture, science, cosmos industry. IN THE PAPERS : Gazprom, the world's top gas producer, needs to improve its efficiency, otherwise it will face big difficulties on its key European gas market by 2016, which will start to receive relatively cheap shale gas from the United States, Vedomosti said, citing Russian Economy Ministry documents. En+ Group, controlled by Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska, may sell its stake in Kombinat aluminijuma Podgorica, located in Montenegro, to Turkish Tosyali Holding, Kommersant daily newspaper reported, citing a source. TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS : TOP NEWS: Suicide bomber kills Muslim cleric as Putin urges unity Russian opposition activist jailed for 8 years Russia, looking east for business, cool on US-led Asia group "Galley slave" Putin savours yachts, palaces, critics say Russia ups 2012 GDP fcast, sees weaker rouble COMPANIES/MARKETS: MMK reports Q2 net loss of $49 mln on forex losses X5 gets 9 bln rouble loan from VTB Capital Russia's MTS posts quarterly loss on Uzbek unit Stake sale in focus as Sberbank profit seen lower Russia's Promsvyazbank H1 profit up to 3.8 bln rbls Pharmstandard H1 net profit seen down 24 pct Russia's Severstal Q2 net profit seen at $249 mln Russia's TGK-1 H1 net profit down at 3.18 bln Rostelecom Q2 net profit seen up 3 pct VTB raises 600 mln in Swiss francs Eurobond-IFR Volkswagen to invest 1 bln euros in Russia Severstal could pay 1.52 per share in Q2 dividend Russian shares mixed, oil price pressures rouble Volga says cleared to make acquisitions EDC hikes targets after first-half profit rise X5 Retail's hypermarket director leaves-sources UK court to rule on Russian oligarchs' battle  ECONOMY/POLITICS: Russian eco-warrior turns to politics to challenge Putin Tymoshenko's lawyers denounce inhumane jail conditions COMMODITIES/ENERGY: Ukraine 12/13 grain export forecast cut by 2.2 mln t Chevron Kazakh venture first-half oil output down 3.8 pct E.ON Russia values gas deals with Novatek at $22 bln Russia issues 11.2 million carbon credits in August Russia 2012/13 white sugar exports seen up 10 pct Kyrgyzstan abandons mining auction after TV studio scuffle MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST: RTS 1,428.4 0.0 pct MSCI Russia 767.3 -0.6 pct MSCI Emerging Markets 958.5 +0.2 pct Russia 30-year Eurobond yield: 3.134/3.097 pct EMBI+ Russia 198 basis points over Rouble/dollar 31.0200 Rouble/euro 40.2400 NYMEX crude $95.98 +$0.47 ICE Brent crude $112.58 +$0.21 For Russian bank balances see For Russian company news, double click on Treasury news Corporate debt Russian stocks Russia country guide All Russian news Scrolling stocks news Emerging markets top news Top deals European companies (Compiled by Katya Golubkova)