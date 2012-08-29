MOSCOW, Aug 29 Here are events and news stories that could move
Russian markets on Wednesday.
PROMSVYAZBANK: Says external background seems mixed for Russian stock
market, expecting to see moderate changes in most liquid local shares at an
early trade in Moscow.
VTB CAPITAL: "Today marks the 100th day of Dmitry Medvedev's government...
For Russia's investment case to get fresh wind in its sails in the autumn, the
cabinet ought to demonstrate its capacity at multitasking, and ability to keep
its eye and emphasis on addressing the longer-term structural issues expediently
and decisively, notwithstanding interim distractions."
EVENTS (All times GMT):
MOSCOW - E.ON Russia, the Russian electricity producing arm of
German utility E.ON, to publish H1 results;
MOSCOW - Sberbank, Russia's top lender, to publish H1 results;
MOSCOW - Russian drugmakers Pharmstandard and Veropharm along with drug
retailer Pharmacy Chain 36.6 to report H1 results;
MOSCOW - Russian home electronics retailer M.Video H1 earnings;
MOSCOW - The Moscow International Automobile Salon 2012;
MOSCOW - Court hears opposition leader Alexey Navalny's complaint over case
against him;
MOSCOW - Russian weekly inflation;
MOSCOW - S&P analysts to give briefing on Russian banks' capital issues in
2012-2013;
MOSCOW - Severstal to present H1 results;
MOSCOW - LSR Group to present H1 results;
MOSCOW - President Vladimir Putin to serve state awards to people involved
in culture, science, cosmos industry.
IN THE PAPERS :
Gazprom, the world's top gas producer, needs to improve its
efficiency, otherwise it will face big difficulties on its key European gas
market by 2016, which will start to receive relatively cheap shale gas from the
United States, Vedomosti said, citing Russian Economy Ministry documents.
En+ Group, controlled by Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska, may sell its stake
in Kombinat aluminijuma Podgorica, located in Montenegro, to Turkish Tosyali
Holding, Kommersant daily newspaper reported, citing a source.
TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
TOP NEWS:
Suicide bomber kills Muslim cleric as Putin urges unity
Russian opposition activist jailed for 8 years
Russia, looking east for business, cool on US-led Asia group
"Galley slave" Putin savours yachts, palaces, critics say
Russia ups 2012 GDP fcast, sees weaker rouble
COMPANIES/MARKETS:
MMK reports Q2 net loss of $49 mln on forex losses
X5 gets 9 bln rouble loan from VTB Capital
Russia's MTS posts quarterly loss on Uzbek unit
Stake sale in focus as Sberbank profit seen lower
Russia's Promsvyazbank H1 profit up to 3.8 bln rbls
Pharmstandard H1 net profit seen down 24 pct
Russia's Severstal Q2 net profit seen at $249 mln
Russia's TGK-1 H1 net profit down at 3.18 bln
Rostelecom Q2 net profit seen up 3 pct
VTB raises 600 mln in Swiss francs Eurobond-IFR
Volkswagen to invest 1 bln euros in Russia
Severstal could pay 1.52 per share in Q2 dividend
Russian shares mixed, oil price pressures rouble
Volga says cleared to make acquisitions
EDC hikes targets after first-half profit rise
X5 Retail's hypermarket director leaves-sources
UK court to rule on Russian oligarchs' battle
ECONOMY/POLITICS:
Russian eco-warrior turns to politics to challenge Putin
Tymoshenko's lawyers denounce inhumane jail conditions
COMMODITIES/ENERGY:
Ukraine 12/13 grain export forecast cut by 2.2 mln t
Chevron Kazakh venture first-half oil output down 3.8 pct
E.ON Russia values gas deals with Novatek at $22 bln
Russia issues 11.2 million carbon credits in August
Russia 2012/13 white sugar exports seen up 10 pct
Kyrgyzstan abandons mining auction after TV studio scuffle
MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
RTS 1,428.4 0.0 pct
MSCI Russia 767.3 -0.6 pct
MSCI Emerging Markets 958.5 +0.2 pct
Russia 30-year Eurobond yield: 3.134/3.097 pct
EMBI+ Russia 198 basis points over
Rouble/dollar 31.0200
Rouble/euro 40.2400
NYMEX crude $95.98 +$0.47
ICE Brent crude $112.58 +$0.21
