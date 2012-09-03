MOSCOW, Sept 3 Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets on Monday. You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242 STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com): Uralsib: "Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's speech at Jackson Hole on Friday supported market sentiment, with commodities the most direct beneficiaries. Manufacturing updates for the world's largest economies will be in focus today. The Russian market should open flat." Troika: "Prospects for a weaker dollar, in the event of Fed market action, will encourage the oil bulls. Oil at this level is a positive driver for the rouble and banking sector shares. We are opening our prices this morning flat to down slightly." EVENTS (All times GMT): MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin meets APEC labour unions representatives. MOSCOW - Ruling United Russia party holds a press conference on plans for new parliamentary season. MOSCOW - Russian monthly Manufacturing PMI. MOSCOW - Nomos, one of a few listed non-state Russian banks, to report Q2 results. MOSCOW - Bashneft to report Q2 results MOSCOW - Globaltrans to present H1 2012 results. IN THE PAPERS : Business daily Kommersant writes that Russian online fashion retailer Lamoda has won between $55 million and $80 million in funding from JP Morgan Asset Management, the investment arm of JP Morgan. TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS : TOP NEWS: Russia rejects grain export limits as crop outlook cut Russia's Aug oil hits post-Soviet high of 10.38 mln bpd Russia's Otkritie plans Nomos acquisition and IPO Abramovich beats 'dishonest' Berezovsky in court COMPANIES/MARKETS: Rouble firms as oil recovers, stocks mixed Business logic seen driving Tele2 and Rostelecom together Russian phone firm MTS faces seizure of Uzbekistan assets Nomos Q2 profit seen up, merger talks in focus LUKOIL Q2 net profit slumps 69 pct, below forecast Russian pipe maker TMK Q2 profit misses poll at $76 mln Russia's Mosenergo H1 net profit down to 5.1 bln roubles ECONOMY/POLITICS: Euro zone woes, poor harvest to weigh on Russian economy Reuters August Russian economy, rouble poll Russian EconMin ups oil output forecast, downgrades gas Russia to quiz Britain over Magnitsky list - report Recalling 1812 battle, Putin calls for unity in Russia Moscow's historic Hotel Metropol sold at auction Russian killer wrote Pussy Riot on wall to fool police Russia says Iran's nuclear power plant fully operational ENERGY: Total says Shtokman not delayed indefinitely LUKOIL reports new gas discovery in Uzbekistan Russian coal miner SDS-Ugol to build Arctic seaport Exillon says output rises, confident on targets COMMODITIES: Russia to export 3-3.3 mln T of grain in Sept - analysts EU wheat falls after Russia says no plan to limit exports MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST: RTS 1,391.9 +0.15 pct MSCI Russia 751.2 +0.74 pct MSCI Emerging Markets 952.6 +0.56 pct Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 3.034/2.997 pct EMBI+ Russia 200 basis points over Rouble/dollar 32.3500 Rouble/euro 40.6800 NYMEX crude $96.29 -$0.18 ICE Brent crude $114.37 -$0.20 For Russian bank balances see For Russian company news, double click on Treasury news Corporate debt Russian stocks Russia country guide All Russian news Scrolling stocks news Emerging markets top news Top deals European companies (Compiled by Maria Kiselyova)