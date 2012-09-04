MOSCOW, Sept 4 Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets on Tuesday. You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242 STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com): Aton-Line: "Today, one could expect a rise in the Russian stock indexes at opening, favoured by yesterday's gains in European exchanges together with rising oil prices and U.S. index futures." TROIKA: "We are opening our prices this morning flat." EVENTS (All times GMT): MOSCOW - Russia's Deputy Economy Minister Andrei Klepach to present new economic forecast; MOSCOW - Russia's Standard Bank to hold a press-conference. IN THE PAPERS : Vedomosti daily runs an interview with head of Otkritie financial corporations Vadim Belyayev on acquisition of Nomos Bank and investment plans. Rostelecom board of directors will discuss a possible conversion of preferred shares into ordinary shares, Vedomositi writes, citing sources. Russian mobile phone operator MegaFon, controlled by the country's richest man Alisher Usmanov, could soon lead cellphone retail sales after buying a stake in Euroset, the Kommersant financial daily said, citing sources. TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS : TOP NEWS: Russia says will retaliate if London blacklists officials Cyprus declines to confirm Russian loan approved COMPANIES/MARKETS: Russia's Nomos profit rises as foreign banks exit Russia's Globaltrans eyes further M&A Russia's MegaFon seeks permission for London listing Russian stocks up on oil, rouble steady ECONOMY/POLITICS: Russia's far east - a bridge to Asia, or to nowhere? ENERGY: Rosneft to sell gas to E.ON Russia power station COMMODITIES: Russia grain export prices to rise further after GASC Severstal puts Trinidad and Tobago plant plan on hold MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST: RTS 1,410.4 +0.3 pct MSCI Russia 760.2 +0.3 pct MSCI Emerging Markets 652.4 -0.1 pct Russia 30-year Eurobond yield: 3.082/3.045 pct EMBI+ Russia 197 basis points over Rouble/dollar 32.2708 Rouble/euro 40.7000 NYMEX crude $97.15 +$0.67 ICE Brent crude $115.75 -$.03 For Russian bank balances see For Russian company news, double click on Treasury news Corporate debt Russian stocks Russia country guide All Russian news Scrolling stocks news Emerging markets top news Top deals European companies (Compiled by Andrey Ostroukh)