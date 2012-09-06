MOSCOW, Sept 6 Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets on Thursday. You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242 STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com): Troika: "Investors today will be very focused on the European Central Bank (ECB) meeting, in hopes that ECB President Mario Draghi will outline a bond purchase plan to support the banking system and indebted nations in the euro zone. It is a very straightforward equation - if he delivers, Moscow's bourses will substantially reverse the losses of the last couple of days, with the extractive industries in the lead. If he disappoints, we will see further losses in that market sector and for Russian indexes... We are opening our prices this morning flat to up slightly." Aton: "The external background is moderately positive... Main U.S. indexes futures are rising, in Asia dynamics is mixed, while WTI crude and most of metals prices are up slightly... Investors are expecting the meeting of the European Central Bank today which is holding back any important decisions." EVENTS (All times GMT): VLADIVOSTOK, Russia - Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit. SOCHI, Russia - Annual banking congress entitled "Russian Banks - XXI Century" with top bankers and senior central bank's officials attending. MOSCOW - Russian grain forum, to be attended by Russian Deputy Economy Minister Andrei Klepach, Deputy Agriculture Minister Ilya Shestakov, head of Russian grain union Arkady Zlochevsky. MOSCOW - Russia's state gas export monopoly Gazprom to report Q1 financial results. MOSCOW - Head of Russia's oil pipeline monopoly Transneft gives a briefing. MOSCOW - Russia's central bank to release weekly gold/forex reserves data. MOSCOW - Mid-sized non-state Russian lender Bank St Petersburg to report Q2 results. IN THE PAPERS : Business daily Kommersant writes that Russian officials decided that the country should participate in an extended phase of the Kyoto Protocol, following pressure from Russian business unions. Russia's Yandex has for the first time overtaken rival Google as the most popular search engine in Google's own internet browser - Google Chrome, Kommersant reports, citing Liveinternet data. Vedomosti writes that Russia's government wants to see Yury Kudimov, head of state-controlled bank VTB's investment arm VTB Capital, as board chairman of Rostelecom's parent company Svyazinvest, instead of Alexander Trubetskoi who currently is in the job. TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS : TOP NEWS: Gazprom gears up to fight EU gas investigation Putin seeks bigger trade role for Russia Russian firm to halt Iran ship work as pressure grows COMPANIES/MARKETS: Rouble eases on global economy and ECB worries, lower oil Phosagro buys stake to secure fertiliser component supplier Novorossiysk H1 net profit falls 36.6 pct Aeroflot H1 profits slide 98 pct Dixy reports 62 pct net profit fall in Q2 Mail.Ru raises 2012 guidance after strong H1 ECONOMY/POLITICS: Putin says could work with Romney, relations a two-way street Russia must invest fast or miss out in Asia - Magomedov Russian 10-year bond sale draws strong demand Militants kill 5 Russian soldiers in Caucasus Russia's consumer prices rise 0.2 in latest week ENERGY: Gazprom Q1 net profit seen down 26 percent - poll Russia's Bashneft eyes loan of up to $500 mln - RLPC COMMODITIES: Indebted Russian farmers won't cope with export limits-union Russia's Jan-July gold production up 1.9 pct y/y-lobby MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST: RTS 1,393.3 +0.17 pct MSCI Russia 750.8 -0.95 pct MSCI Emerging Markets 939.5 -0.01 pct Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 2.947/2.910 pct EMBI+ Russia 187 basis points over Rouble/dollar 32.2900 Rouble/euro 40.7074 NYMEX crude $95.85 +$0.49 ICE Brent crude $113.49 +$0.40 For Russian bank balances see For Russian company news, double click on Treasury news Corporate debt Russian stocks Russia country guide All Russian news Scrolling stocks news Emerging markets top news Top deals European companies (Compiled by Maria Kiselyova)