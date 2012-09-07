MOSCOW, Sept 7 Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets on Friday. You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242 STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com): Promsvyazbank: "We expect to see a modest rise in Russia's most liquid names today in the morning." Says key data to watch on Friday are UK producers' prices index (PPI), industrial output in Germany and employment in the U.S. Alor: Russian stock market is likely to stay flat at the opening. EVENTS (All times GMT): VLADIVOSTOK, Russia - Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit. SOCHI, Russia - Annual banking congress entitled "Russian Banks - XXI Century" with top bankers and senior central bank's officials attending. MOSCOW - Sberbank to report Jan-Aug financial results under Russian standards. IN THE PAPERS : Russia's Finance Ministry is studying a possibility of increasing tax bill for oil industry as the tax regime, introduced last year, failed to yield necessary results, Vedomosti business daily reports. Russia's Central Bank may take responsibility for overseeing financial markets, Kommersant daily said. TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS : TOP NEWS: Russia says Gazprom will not cut supplies over EU probe Romney backs Russia trade bill only with human rights added Putin defiant on Syria, says Romney "mistaken" COMPANIES/MARKETS: Russia's VTB may top up perpetual Eurobond Russian markets boosted by ECB, oil Gazprom profits hit by repayments to European clients Exxon CEO says Russia deal a model for the rest Russia says G20 to hold urgent food summit in October Russia's VTB warns of bank lending slowdown Raiffeisen chief bullish on Poland, Russia Russia-China fund to invest in forestry firm ECONOMY/POLITICS: Russia mulls Kyoto 2 stance TABLE-Russian gold/fx reserves fall to $514.6 bln Unlikely Putin foe faces ouster from Russia assembly Russia warns against attacking Iran over nuclear fears ENERGY: Med Crude-Urals weakens in south, Azeri strong Batumi oil loadings up 18.0 pct in Aug yr/yr LUKOIL to bid for Norway oil projects with 3 partners Glencore, Vitol winners in Rosneft jumbo Urals tender-trade Transneft seeks 6 pct rise in oil transport tariff Sechin says time-out needed on Rosneft-TNK talks COMMODITIES: Black Sea starts last 3rd of harvest campaign, yields lower TABLE-Russia July coal exports slide 5.5 pct m/m Russia could import 2.5 mln t wheat from Kazakhstan-IKAR Russia agmin confirms grain crop, export forecasts MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST: RTS 1,436.6 -0.06 pct MSCI Russia 776.5 +3.42 pct MSCI Emerging Markets 962.7 +1.29 pct Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 2.950/2.913 pct EMBI+ Russia 176 basis points over Rouble/dollar 31.9380 Rouble/euro 40.3050 NYMEX crude $94.82 -$0.71 ICE Brent crude $112.90 -$0.59 For Russian bank balances see For Russian company news, double click on Treasury news Corporate debt Russian stocks Russia country guide All Russian news Scrolling stocks news Emerging markets top news Top deals European companies (Compiled by Vladimir Soldatkin)