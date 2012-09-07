MOSCOW, Sept 7 Here are events and news stories that could move
Russian markets on Friday.
Promsvyazbank: "We expect to see a modest rise in Russia's most liquid names
today in the morning." Says key data to watch on Friday are UK producers' prices
index (PPI), industrial output in Germany and employment in the U.S.
Alor: Russian stock market is likely to stay flat at the opening.
EVENTS (All times GMT):
VLADIVOSTOK, Russia - Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.
SOCHI, Russia - Annual banking congress entitled "Russian Banks - XXI
Century" with top bankers and senior central bank's officials attending.
MOSCOW - Sberbank to report Jan-Aug financial results under
Russian standards.
IN THE PAPERS :
Russia's Finance Ministry is studying a possibility of increasing tax bill
for oil industry as the tax regime, introduced last year, failed to yield
necessary results, Vedomosti business daily reports.
Russia's Central Bank may take responsibility for overseeing financial
markets, Kommersant daily said.
TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
TOP NEWS:
Russia says Gazprom will not cut supplies over EU probe
Romney backs Russia trade bill only with human rights added
Putin defiant on Syria, says Romney "mistaken"
COMPANIES/MARKETS:
Russia's VTB may top up perpetual Eurobond
Russian markets boosted by ECB, oil
Gazprom profits hit by repayments to European clients
Exxon CEO says Russia deal a model for the rest
Russia says G20 to hold urgent food summit in October
Russia's VTB warns of bank lending slowdown
Raiffeisen chief bullish on Poland, Russia
Russia-China fund to invest in forestry firm
ECONOMY/POLITICS:
Russia mulls Kyoto 2 stance
TABLE-Russian gold/fx reserves fall to $514.6 bln
Unlikely Putin foe faces ouster from Russia assembly
Russia warns against attacking Iran over nuclear fears
ENERGY:
Med Crude-Urals weakens in south, Azeri strong
Batumi oil loadings up 18.0 pct in Aug yr/yr
LUKOIL to bid for Norway oil projects with 3 partners
Glencore, Vitol winners in Rosneft jumbo Urals tender-trade
Transneft seeks 6 pct rise in oil transport tariff
Sechin says time-out needed on Rosneft-TNK talks
COMMODITIES:
Black Sea starts last 3rd of harvest campaign, yields lower
TABLE-Russia July coal exports slide 5.5 pct m/m
Russia could import 2.5 mln t wheat from Kazakhstan-IKAR
Russia agmin confirms grain crop, export forecasts
MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
RTS 1,436.6 -0.06 pct
MSCI Russia 776.5 +3.42 pct
MSCI Emerging Markets 962.7 +1.29 pct
Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 2.950/2.913 pct
EMBI+ Russia 176 basis points over
Rouble/dollar 31.9380
Rouble/euro 40.3050
NYMEX crude $94.82 -$0.71
ICE Brent crude $112.90 -$0.59
(Compiled by Vladimir Soldatkin)