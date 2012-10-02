MOSCOW, Oct 2 Here are events and news stories that could move
Russian markets on Tuesday.
You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242
STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com):
Troika: "We are opening our prices this morning down 1 percent."
Aton: "Russian stock indexes are likely to enter the negative territory due
to the worsening of sentiment on the U.S. markets by yesterday's close."
EVENTS (All times GMT):
MOSCOW - The VTB Capital "RUSSIA CALLING!" Investment Forum. Russian
President Vladimir Putin to speak at 0900 GMT.
PYATIGORSK, Russia - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to chair a
government meeting on the development of the South Caucasus.
MOSCOW - Russia's Deputy Agriculture Minister Ilya Shestakov holds a
briefing.
MOSCOW - Russia's monthly oil output and export and gas output data.
MOSCOW - Coal miner Mechel to announce Q2 results.
IN THE PAPERS :
Vedomosti runs an interview with Arkady Volozh, the chief executive officer
of Russia's most popular search engine Yandex.
Kommersant has an interview with Ernesto Ferlengi, the board chairman of
Russian power grid company Federal Grid Co (FSK).
TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
COMPANIES/MARKETS:
ING shuts E.Europe equities ops, London jobs to go
Russian shares continue rally, rouble firms on oil
Russia's Mechel quarterly net seen at $18 mln
Telenor buys Vimpelcom stake despite Russian opposition
Opera signs licensing deal with Russia's Yandex
MD Medical Group sets IPO price range
ECONOMY/POLITICS:
First results show opposition ahead in Georgia election
PROFILE-Once-reclusive billionaire eyes power in Georgia
Medvedev points Facebook's Zuckerberg towards Russian IT
Russian court adjourns Pussy Riot appeal hearing
Russia bans controversial anti-Islam video
ENERGY:
Gazprom, India's GAIL agree 20-yr LNG sales deal
Norway may send more gas to UK, Europe take more Russian
COMMODITIES:
Russia's grain export seen down to 2.5 mln T in Oct-Ikar
Russian wheat export prices may fall in Oct-analysts
MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
RTS 1,510.6 -0.21 pct
MSCI Russia 812.0 +2.64 pct
MSCI Emerging Markets 1,006.8 +0.17 pct
Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 2.938/2.901 pct
EMBI+ Russia 177 basis points over
Rouble/dollar 31.1875
Rouble/euro 40.1150
NYMEX crude $92.28 -$0.20
ICE Brent crude $112.08 -$0.11
For Russian bank balances see
For Russian company news, double click on
Treasury news Corporate debt
Russian stocks Russia country guide
All Russian news Scrolling stocks news
Emerging markets top news
Top deals European companies
(Compiled by Maria Kiselyova)