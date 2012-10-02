MOSCOW, Oct 2 Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets on Tuesday. You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242 STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com): Troika: "We are opening our prices this morning down 1 percent." Aton: "Russian stock indexes are likely to enter the negative territory due to the worsening of sentiment on the U.S. markets by yesterday's close." EVENTS (All times GMT): MOSCOW - The VTB Capital "RUSSIA CALLING!" Investment Forum. Russian President Vladimir Putin to speak at 0900 GMT. PYATIGORSK, Russia - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to chair a government meeting on the development of the South Caucasus. MOSCOW - Russia's Deputy Agriculture Minister Ilya Shestakov holds a briefing. MOSCOW - Russia's monthly oil output and export and gas output data. MOSCOW - Coal miner Mechel to announce Q2 results. IN THE PAPERS : Vedomosti runs an interview with Arkady Volozh, the chief executive officer of Russia's most popular search engine Yandex. Kommersant has an interview with Ernesto Ferlengi, the board chairman of Russian power grid company Federal Grid Co (FSK). TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS : COMPANIES/MARKETS: ING shuts E.Europe equities ops, London jobs to go Russian shares continue rally, rouble firms on oil Russia's Mechel quarterly net seen at $18 mln Telenor buys Vimpelcom stake despite Russian opposition Opera signs licensing deal with Russia's Yandex MD Medical Group sets IPO price range ECONOMY/POLITICS: First results show opposition ahead in Georgia election PROFILE-Once-reclusive billionaire eyes power in Georgia Medvedev points Facebook's Zuckerberg towards Russian IT Russian court adjourns Pussy Riot appeal hearing Russia bans controversial anti-Islam video ENERGY: Gazprom, India's GAIL agree 20-yr LNG sales deal Norway may send more gas to UK, Europe take more Russian COMMODITIES: Russia's grain export seen down to 2.5 mln T in Oct-Ikar Russian wheat export prices may fall in Oct-analysts MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST: RTS 1,510.6 -0.21 pct MSCI Russia 812.0 +2.64 pct MSCI Emerging Markets 1,006.8 +0.17 pct Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 2.938/2.901 pct EMBI+ Russia 177 basis points over Rouble/dollar 31.1875 Rouble/euro 40.1150 NYMEX crude $92.28 -$0.20 ICE Brent crude $112.08 -$0.11 For Russian bank balances see For Russian company news, double click on Treasury news Corporate debt Russian stocks Russia country guide All Russian news Scrolling stocks news Emerging markets top news Top deals European companies (Compiled by Maria Kiselyova)