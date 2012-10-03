MOSCOW, Oct 3 Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets on Wednesday. You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242 STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com): ROSSIYSKY CAPITAL: "Markets may continue to decline, which however should not be deep. Russia's MICEX index likely to gravitate towards 1,475 points." ALOR: "Opening of trading on the Russian market will come amidst a mixed external background." EVENTS (All times GMT): MOSCOW - Russia Calling VTB Capital investment conference. MOSCOW - Weekly inflation data from the Federal Statistics Service. MOSCOW - Expert rating agency business forum. MOSCOW - Mining and exploration forum MINEX. MOSCOW - Press conference by Aeroflot Chief Executive Vitaly Savelyev and SAP executives. MOSCOW - Russia's President Vladimir Putin meets with teachers. MOSCOW - Iran's Minister of Culture Seyyed Mohammad Hosseini visits Russia. MOSCOW - Press briefing by Sberbank's head of insurance department Alexander Gazizov. MOSCOW - Signing of cooperation agreement between Russia's Federal Antimonopoly Service and Investigative Committee. IN THE PAPERS : Anglo-Russian oil firm TNK-BP wants to sell its share in the Russian National Oil Consortium's project in Venezuela for $200 million, the daily Kommersant reports. The business daily Vedomosti runs an interview with Russia's Minister of Transport Maxim Sokolov. Kommersant runs an interview with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Sergei Naryshkin, the speaker of the Duma, Russia's lower house of parliament, will establish a council of non-parliamentary parties under his supervision, hoping to draw more forces into the political process, Vedomosti reports. TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS : TOP NEWS: Foreign-led projects send oil output to new high Russian inflation a concern, growth on track Tycoon's alliance wins election in Georgia Russia tells NATO to stay away from Syria Europe must fix itself before Chinese aid COMPANIES/MARKETS: Unilever sees scope for more Russian deals Energy sector draggs down Russian shares ECONOMY/POLITICS: Russia c.bank may hold, raise rates Oct. 5 Russia has no plans to increase foreign borrowing Russia says first year-long ISS mission planned ENERGY: Putin says Europe should cut gas taxes Novatek seals gas supply deal with steelmaker Inter RAO Lietuva plans Warsaw IPO - shareholder COMMODITIES: Glencore buys stake in Russian grain export Rosneft CEO to meet investors in London on Friday Putin concerned about poor harvest Mechel swings to $823 mln net loss in Q2 Russian oil output seen flat to 2020-EconMin Russia may sell 10 pct of grain stocks in 2012 Russia's Tatneft H1 net profit falls 17 pct y/y Oil trader Gunvor makes trading debut in metals Russia's LUKOIL signs deal to seek oil offshore MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST: RTS 1,504.4 -0.2 pct MSCI Russia 808.2 -0.5 pct MSCI Emerging Markets 1,005.3 -0.9 pct Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 2.878/2.842 pct EMBI+ Russia 173 basis points over Rouble/dollar 31.1049 Rouble/euro 40.2535 NYMEX crude $91.65 -$0.63 ICE Brent crude $111.11 -$0.97 For Russian bank balances see For Russian company news, double click on Treasury news Corporate debt Russian stocks Russia country guide All Russian news Scrolling stocks news Emerging markets top news Top deals European companies (Compiled by Lidia Kelly, editing by Jason Bush)