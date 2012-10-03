MOSCOW, Oct 3 Here are events and news stories
that could move Russian markets on Wednesday.
You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242
STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com):
ROSSIYSKY CAPITAL: "Markets may continue to decline, which
however should not be deep. Russia's MICEX index likely to
gravitate towards 1,475 points."
ALOR: "Opening of trading on the Russian market will come amidst
a mixed external background."
EVENTS (All times GMT):
MOSCOW - Russia Calling VTB Capital investment conference.
MOSCOW - Weekly inflation data from the Federal Statistics
Service.
MOSCOW - Expert rating agency business forum.
MOSCOW - Mining and exploration forum MINEX.
MOSCOW - Press conference by Aeroflot Chief Executive Vitaly
Savelyev and SAP executives.
MOSCOW - Russia's President Vladimir Putin meets with teachers.
MOSCOW - Iran's Minister of Culture Seyyed Mohammad Hosseini
visits Russia.
MOSCOW - Press briefing by Sberbank's head of insurance
department Alexander Gazizov.
MOSCOW - Signing of cooperation agreement between Russia's
Federal Antimonopoly Service and Investigative Committee.
IN THE PAPERS :
Anglo-Russian oil firm TNK-BP wants to sell its
share in the Russian National Oil Consortium's project in
Venezuela for $200 million, the daily Kommersant reports.
The business daily Vedomosti runs an interview with
Russia's Minister of Transport Maxim Sokolov.
Kommersant runs an interview with Russia's Foreign Minister
Sergei Lavrov.
Sergei Naryshkin, the speaker of the Duma, Russia's lower
house of parliament, will establish a council of
non-parliamentary parties under his supervision, hoping to draw
more forces into the political process, Vedomosti reports.
TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
TOP NEWS:
Foreign-led projects send oil output to new high
Russian inflation a concern, growth on track
Tycoon's alliance wins election in Georgia
Russia tells NATO to stay away from Syria
Europe must fix itself before Chinese aid
COMPANIES/MARKETS:
Unilever sees scope for more Russian deals
Energy sector draggs down Russian shares
ECONOMY/POLITICS:
Russia c.bank may hold, raise rates Oct. 5
Russia has no plans to increase foreign borrowing
Russia says first year-long ISS mission planned
ENERGY:
Putin says Europe should cut gas taxes
Novatek seals gas supply deal with steelmaker
Inter RAO Lietuva plans Warsaw IPO - shareholder
COMMODITIES:
Glencore buys stake in Russian grain export
Rosneft CEO to meet investors in London on Friday
Putin concerned about poor harvest
Mechel swings to $823 mln net loss in Q2
Russian oil output seen flat to 2020-EconMin
Russia may sell 10 pct of grain stocks in 2012
Russia's Tatneft H1 net profit falls 17 pct y/y
Oil trader Gunvor makes trading debut in metals
Russia's LUKOIL signs deal to seek oil offshore
MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
RTS 1,504.4 -0.2 pct
MSCI Russia 808.2 -0.5 pct
MSCI Emerging Markets 1,005.3 -0.9 pct
Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 2.878/2.842 pct
EMBI+ Russia 173 basis points over
Rouble/dollar 31.1049
Rouble/euro 40.2535
NYMEX crude $91.65 -$0.63
ICE Brent crude $111.11 -$0.97
For Russian bank balances see
For Russian company news, double click on
Treasury news Corporate debt
Russian stocks Russia country guide
All Russian news Scrolling stocks news
Emerging markets top news
Top deals European companies
(Compiled by Lidia Kelly, editing by Jason Bush)