MOSCOW, Oct 4 Here are events and news stories that could move
Russian markets on Thursday.
OLMA - A small rise in the market is possible on opening. Asian shares have
reacted positively to India's plans to attract more foreign direct invetsment,
but the situation on the oil market is uncertain.
ATON - A small market correction down is possible on opening, because of a
large fall in oil prices yesterday.
ROSSISKIY KREDIT - The mood among investors is positive ahead of today's
European Central Bank meeting, but the Russian market is likely to consolidate
because of weaker oil prices.
EVENTS (All times GMT):
MOSCOW - "Russia Calling" investment conference held by VTB Capital.
MOSCOW - Mining and exploration forum MINEX.
MOSCOW - Briefing by Alexey Simanovsky, First Deputy Chairman of the Central
Bank of Russia.
ULYANOVSK - Russian President Vladimir Putin to chair meeting on aviation
industry.
ALMATY - Kazakhstan International Oil and Gas Exhibition.
CYPRUS - Board meeting of oil company TNK-BP.
IN THE PAPERS :
Russian business daily Kommersant runs an interview with Herman Khan, a
member of the Alfa Access Renova consortium that owns 50 percent of oil company
TNK-BP.
The business daily Vedomosti reports on a threat by Lithuania to launch
international arbitration proceedings against Gazprom over an $1.87
billion gas bill.
TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
TOP NEWS:
U.S. breaks up alleged Russian high-tech smuggling network
COMPANIES/MARKETS:
Russian shares bruised by global concerns, rouble steady
Russia's Promsvyazbank IPO seen as test for local banks
Russia watchdog positive on Telenor's Vimpelcom offer
Russia's Rusal to invest $100 million in Jamaica operations
Lithuania seeks compensation from Gazprom over pricing
Kazakh oil pipeline company eyes $100 mln 'people's IPO'
ECONOMY/POLITICS:
Russia current account surplus to vanish - central bank
Georgian tycoon starts cabinet talks, prioritises U.S. ties
Russia's Lavrov skipped big powers' Iran meeting at UN
Kyrgyz police repel protesters seeking ouster of gov't
Latvia to check for bank links with Magnitsky case
ENERGY:
Med Crude-Urals strengthens in Surgut tender
Caspian Pipeline oil exports seen down 14 pct in Oct
COMMODITIES:
Ukraine harvest 80 pct complete, export curb fears remain
MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
RTS 1,490.5 -0.1 pct
MSCI Russia 798.6 -1.2 pct
MSCI Emerging Markets 1,004.4 +0.2 pct
Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 2.853/2.816 pct
EMBI+ Russia 168 basis points over
Rouble/dollar 31.1222
Rouble/euro 40.2900
NYMEX crude $88.28 +$0.14
ICE Brent crude $108.73 +$0.56
(Compiled by Jason Bush)