MOSCOW, Oct 4 Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets on Thursday. You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242 STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com): OLMA - A small rise in the market is possible on opening. Asian shares have reacted positively to India's plans to attract more foreign direct invetsment, but the situation on the oil market is uncertain. ATON - A small market correction down is possible on opening, because of a large fall in oil prices yesterday. ROSSISKIY KREDIT - The mood among investors is positive ahead of today's European Central Bank meeting, but the Russian market is likely to consolidate because of weaker oil prices. EVENTS (All times GMT): MOSCOW - "Russia Calling" investment conference held by VTB Capital. MOSCOW - Mining and exploration forum MINEX. MOSCOW - Briefing by Alexey Simanovsky, First Deputy Chairman of the Central Bank of Russia. ULYANOVSK - Russian President Vladimir Putin to chair meeting on aviation industry. ALMATY - Kazakhstan International Oil and Gas Exhibition. CYPRUS - Board meeting of oil company TNK-BP. IN THE PAPERS : Russian business daily Kommersant runs an interview with Herman Khan, a member of the Alfa Access Renova consortium that owns 50 percent of oil company TNK-BP. The business daily Vedomosti reports on a threat by Lithuania to launch international arbitration proceedings against Gazprom over an $1.87 billion gas bill. TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS : TOP NEWS: U.S. breaks up alleged Russian high-tech smuggling network COMPANIES/MARKETS: Russian shares bruised by global concerns, rouble steady Russia's Promsvyazbank IPO seen as test for local banks Russia watchdog positive on Telenor's Vimpelcom offer Russia's Rusal to invest $100 million in Jamaica operations Lithuania seeks compensation from Gazprom over pricing Kazakh oil pipeline company eyes $100 mln 'people's IPO' ECONOMY/POLITICS: Russia current account surplus to vanish - central bank Georgian tycoon starts cabinet talks, prioritises U.S. ties Russia's Lavrov skipped big powers' Iran meeting at UN Kyrgyz police repel protesters seeking ouster of gov't Latvia to check for bank links with Magnitsky case ENERGY: Med Crude-Urals strengthens in Surgut tender Caspian Pipeline oil exports seen down 14 pct in Oct COMMODITIES: Ukraine harvest 80 pct complete, export curb fears remain MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST: RTS 1,490.5 -0.1 pct MSCI Russia 798.6 -1.2 pct MSCI Emerging Markets 1,004.4 +0.2 pct Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 2.853/2.816 pct EMBI+ Russia 168 basis points over Rouble/dollar 31.1222 Rouble/euro 40.2900 NYMEX crude $88.28 +$0.14 ICE Brent crude $108.73 +$0.56