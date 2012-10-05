MOSCOW, Oct 5 Here are events and news stories
that could move Russian markets on Friday.
STOCKS CALL:
OLMA: "Today, an increase at the start of trading is likely.
Brent oil prices returned yesterday to around $112 per barrel,
which could restore demand for Russian securities."
PROMSVYAZBANK: Sees moderately positive influence from
external background on the Russian stock market. Expects to see
mostly higher prices among the most liquid Russian stocks at
opening.
EVENTS (All times GMT):
MOSCOW - Russia's Central Bank monthly monetary policy
meeting;
TAJIKISTAN - President Vladimir Putin visits the post-Soviet
republic;
MOSCOW - IFAD and Russia's agriculture ministry briefing in
Moscow;
MOSCOW - Association of regional banks holds a round table
on Basel III rules implementation;
MOSCOW - VTB's unit, Bank of Moscow, to present first-half
financial results.
MOSCOW - Convention of Russia's labour unions starts.
MOSCOW - Sergei Kiriyenko, head of Russia's Rosatom agency
to hold a press conference;
IN THE PAPERS :
Alexander Pertsovsky, a partner in Renaissance investment
group, is leaving the company after 10 years, the business daily
Vedomosti reports, citing sources.
Russia has seen very little real foreign direct investment
in recent years, the daily Kommersant reports, citing central
bank's data.
TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
TOP NEWS:
Russia dismisses talk of new spy scandal
Russia's Evraz takes control of coal miner
TNK-BP halts Russia's Saratov oil refinery
Central bank seen taking rate hike pause
COMPANIES/MARKETS:
Rouble rises before rate decision, stocks dip
Russia's Alrosa aims to refinance up to $1.4 bln
Sberbank launches $1.5 bln syndicated loan
VTB, Severstal issue Eurobond price guidance
ECONOMY/POLITICS:
Pregnant human rights worker gets text threats
Russian Sept CPI up 0.6 pct m/m, 6.6 pct y/y
ENERGY:
BASF's Wintershall urges predictable Russian tax
COMMODITIES:
Russian grain exports seen halving in 2012/2013
Polyus Gold to extend timetable for disposal
MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
RTS 1,487.3 +0.3 pct
MSCI Russia 797.2 -0.2 pct
MSCI Emerging Markets 1,005.8 +0.3 pct
Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 2.869/2.832 pct
EMBI+ Russia 167 basis points over
Rouble/dollar 31.0000
Rouble/euro 40.3140
NYMEX crude $9144 +$0.14
ICE Brent crude $108.73 +$0.56
(Compiled by Lidia Kelly and Katya Golubkova)