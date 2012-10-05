MOSCOW, Oct 5 Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets on Friday. You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242 STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com): OLMA: "Today, an increase at the start of trading is likely. Brent oil prices returned yesterday to around $112 per barrel, which could restore demand for Russian securities." PROMSVYAZBANK: Sees moderately positive influence from external background on the Russian stock market. Expects to see mostly higher prices among the most liquid Russian stocks at opening. EVENTS (All times GMT): MOSCOW - Russia's Central Bank monthly monetary policy meeting; TAJIKISTAN - President Vladimir Putin visits the post-Soviet republic; MOSCOW - IFAD and Russia's agriculture ministry briefing in Moscow; MOSCOW - Association of regional banks holds a round table on Basel III rules implementation; MOSCOW - VTB's unit, Bank of Moscow, to present first-half financial results. MOSCOW - Convention of Russia's labour unions starts. MOSCOW - Sergei Kiriyenko, head of Russia's Rosatom agency to hold a press conference; IN THE PAPERS : Alexander Pertsovsky, a partner in Renaissance investment group, is leaving the company after 10 years, the business daily Vedomosti reports, citing sources. Russia has seen very little real foreign direct investment in recent years, the daily Kommersant reports, citing central bank's data. TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS : TOP NEWS: Russia dismisses talk of new spy scandal Russia's Evraz takes control of coal miner TNK-BP halts Russia's Saratov oil refinery Central bank seen taking rate hike pause COMPANIES/MARKETS: Rouble rises before rate decision, stocks dip Russia's Alrosa aims to refinance up to $1.4 bln Sberbank launches $1.5 bln syndicated loan VTB, Severstal issue Eurobond price guidance ECONOMY/POLITICS: Pregnant human rights worker gets text threats Russian Sept CPI up 0.6 pct m/m, 6.6 pct y/y ENERGY: BASF's Wintershall urges predictable Russian tax COMMODITIES: Russian grain exports seen halving in 2012/2013 Polyus Gold to extend timetable for disposal MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST: RTS 1,487.3 +0.3 pct MSCI Russia 797.2 -0.2 pct MSCI Emerging Markets 1,005.8 +0.3 pct Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 2.869/2.832 pct EMBI+ Russia 167 basis points over Rouble/dollar 31.0000 Rouble/euro 40.3140 NYMEX crude $9144 +$0.14 ICE Brent crude $108.73 +$0.56 For Russian bank balances see For Russian company news, double click on Treasury news Corporate debt Russian stocks Russia country guide All Russian news Scrolling stocks news Emerging markets top news Top deals European companies (Compiled by Lidia Kelly and Katya Golubkova)