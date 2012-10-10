MOSCOw, Oct 10 Here are events and news stories that could move
Russian markets on Wednesday.
You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242
STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com):
CITI - The Russian steel sector is most at risk from the sunset of the
global commodity cycle in steel. Prefers high growth domestics such as Sberbank
, Magnit and MTS. Increases oil sector weighting
from underweight to neutral because of new tax breaks.
OLMA - The situation on global financial markets preserves risks for a
downward correction in the Russian market today.
PROMSVYAZBANK - The external backdrop and influence of basic factors is
moderately negative for the Russian market today.
EVENTS (All times GMT):
MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet Iraqi prime minister
Nuri al-Maliki.
MOSCOW - Putin to meet with officials to discuss the situation on the
national and international grain market.
MOSCOW - Court hearing in appeal by members of punk group Pussy Riot.
MOSCOW - British singer Sarah Brightman expected to announce she will be
next space tourist at news conference.
MOSCOW - Annual conference "Shaping Russia's Business Climate" by the
American Chamber of Commerce.
IN THE PAPERS :
A visible show of friendship by the president of Rosneft, Igor Sechin, and
Gennady Timchenko, co-owner of oil trader Gunvor, is unexpected after Gunvor
recently lost a major Rosneft tender, reports the business daily Vedomosti.
Russia is offering Ukraine a gas price of $160 per 1000 cubic metres,
similar to Belarus, but only if Ukraine agrees to join a Russian-led Customs
Union, Vedomosti reports.
Parliamentary speaker Sergei Naryshkin met with legal experts to discuss
ways to encourage companies to settle legal disputes in Russia rather than
abroad, the Kommersant daily reports.
TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
TOP NEWS:
Russia's MegaFon to sell shares in London
TNK-BP oligarchs try to dodge Rosneft
Business in Georgia pins hopes on new govt, Russia ties
COMPANIES/MARKETS:
FACTBOX-MegaFon may be biggest Russian IPO since Yandex
Russia's RUSAL wins Siberian court ruling against Norilsk
Russian assets buoyed by oil rally
ECONOMY/POLITICS:
Capitalist Mongolia bids not so fond farewell to Lenin
Iraq buys $4.2 billion in Russian weapons-document
Pussy Riot prize nomination stirs row in German town
Russia's Kudrin denies offered super-regulator post
U.S. says Kazakh verdict silences opposition
ENERGY:
Rosneft says discusses trading issues with Gunvor
Russia expects tax reforms to boost oil output
Med Crude-Urals stronger in Baltic on arbitrage
Gazprom to sell more LNG to South Korea's KOGAS
Russia's LUKOIL says Iraq approves oilfield development
TNK Vietnam says starts Vietnam gas production
COMMODITIES:
Russia again rules out grain export limits
Russian AgMin trims wheat harvest, export view
MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
RTS 1,489.6 -0.3 pct
MSCI Russia 798.1 -0.2 pct
MSCI Emerging Markets 994.1 -0.3 pct
Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 2.927/2.890 pct
EMBI+ Russia 163 basis points over
Rouble/dollar 31.1750
Rouble/euro 40.1125
NYMEX crude $92.04 -$0.35
ICE Brent crude $114.12 -$0.38
For Russian bank balances see
For Russian company news, double click on
Treasury news Corporate debt
Russian stocks Russia country guide
All Russian news Scrolling stocks news
Emerging markets top news
Top deals European companies
(Compiled by Jason Bush)