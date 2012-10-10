MOSCOw, Oct 10 Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets on Wednesday. You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242 STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com): CITI - The Russian steel sector is most at risk from the sunset of the global commodity cycle in steel. Prefers high growth domestics such as Sberbank , Magnit and MTS. Increases oil sector weighting from underweight to neutral because of new tax breaks. OLMA - The situation on global financial markets preserves risks for a downward correction in the Russian market today. PROMSVYAZBANK - The external backdrop and influence of basic factors is moderately negative for the Russian market today. EVENTS (All times GMT): MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet Iraqi prime minister Nuri al-Maliki. MOSCOW - Putin to meet with officials to discuss the situation on the national and international grain market. MOSCOW - Court hearing in appeal by members of punk group Pussy Riot. MOSCOW - British singer Sarah Brightman expected to announce she will be next space tourist at news conference. MOSCOW - Annual conference "Shaping Russia's Business Climate" by the American Chamber of Commerce. IN THE PAPERS : A visible show of friendship by the president of Rosneft, Igor Sechin, and Gennady Timchenko, co-owner of oil trader Gunvor, is unexpected after Gunvor recently lost a major Rosneft tender, reports the business daily Vedomosti. Russia is offering Ukraine a gas price of $160 per 1000 cubic metres, similar to Belarus, but only if Ukraine agrees to join a Russian-led Customs Union, Vedomosti reports. Parliamentary speaker Sergei Naryshkin met with legal experts to discuss ways to encourage companies to settle legal disputes in Russia rather than abroad, the Kommersant daily reports. TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS : TOP NEWS: Russia's MegaFon to sell shares in London TNK-BP oligarchs try to dodge Rosneft Business in Georgia pins hopes on new govt, Russia ties COMPANIES/MARKETS: FACTBOX-MegaFon may be biggest Russian IPO since Yandex Russia's RUSAL wins Siberian court ruling against Norilsk Russian assets buoyed by oil rally ECONOMY/POLITICS: Capitalist Mongolia bids not so fond farewell to Lenin Iraq buys $4.2 billion in Russian weapons-document Pussy Riot prize nomination stirs row in German town Russia's Kudrin denies offered super-regulator post U.S. says Kazakh verdict silences opposition ENERGY: Rosneft says discusses trading issues with Gunvor Russia expects tax reforms to boost oil output Med Crude-Urals stronger in Baltic on arbitrage Gazprom to sell more LNG to South Korea's KOGAS Russia's LUKOIL says Iraq approves oilfield development TNK Vietnam says starts Vietnam gas production COMMODITIES: Russia again rules out grain export limits Russian AgMin trims wheat harvest, export view MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST: RTS 1,489.6 -0.3 pct MSCI Russia 798.1 -0.2 pct MSCI Emerging Markets 994.1 -0.3 pct Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 2.927/2.890 pct EMBI+ Russia 163 basis points over Rouble/dollar 31.1750 Rouble/euro 40.1125 NYMEX crude $92.04 -$0.35 ICE Brent crude $114.12 -$0.38 For Russian bank balances see For Russian company news, double click on Treasury news Corporate debt Russian stocks Russia country guide All Russian news Scrolling stocks news Emerging markets top news Top deals European companies (Compiled by Jason Bush)