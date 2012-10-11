MOSCOW, Oct 11 Here are events and news stories that could move
Russian markets on Thursday.
Uralsib: "There was no turnaround on markets yesterday, with most bourses
finishing in the red. S&P cut Spain's rating two notches, which is sure to add
to investors' concerns. Asian markets are down again this morning, and we expect
Russian markets to lose 0.7 percent at today's opening."
OLMA: "Today the downard correction in Russian stocks may deepen, pressured
by external background."
EVENTS (All times GMT):
MOSCOW - Russian government to hold a meeting on the grain harvest.
MOSCOW - Russian central bank to release weekly gold/forex reserves data.
MOSCOW - Russia's top food retailer X5 Retail Group to release Q3
sales numbers.
IN THE PAPERS :
Vedomosti runs an interview with Ivan Tavrin, the chief executive officer of
Russia's second-largest mobile phone operator MegaFon which announced its plan
to sell shares in London on Tuesday.
Russian chemicals company Poliplast may sell 24 percent of its shares via an
initial public offering on the Moscow bourse this year, raising up to 1.2
billion roubles, Vedomosti writes.
TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
TOP NEWS:
Russia not discussing grain export curbs - Putin
Pussy Riot member freed on appeal by Russian court
Syrian plane leaves Ankara after being grounded
Putin backs BP's sale plan for TNK-BP - FT
COMPANIES/MARKETS:
Russian shares edge lower, rouble up on oil, debt auction
Russian Railways adds 12.5 bln rbls to 7-yr Eurobond
Russia's MDMG London IPO order books covered-sources
Russia's EuroSibEnergo puts IPO plans on hold
Russian low-cost retailer Magnit boosts sales growth
ECONOMY/POLITICS:
Russia Jan-Sept budget surplus 1.4 pct/GDP-FinMin
Russian consumer prices up 0.2 pct in latest week
Russia sees strong demand for 10-yr OFZ bonds
NATO must have U.N. mandate for post-2014 Afghan mission
Russia says it will not renew arms agreement with US
ENERGY:
Putin backs Russian push for Iraqi oil
Gazprom to sell more LNG to South Korea's KOGAS
MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
RTS 1,480.8 -0.20 pct
MSCI Russia 793.0 -0.63 pct
MSCI Emerging Markets 988.4 -0.37 pct
Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 2.842/2.805 pct
EMBI+ Russia 163 basis points over
Rouble/dollar 31.1649
Rouble/euro 40.1682
NYMEX crude $91.61 +$0.36
ICE Brent crude $114.93 +$0.60
(Compiled by Maria Kiselyova)