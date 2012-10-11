MOSCOW, Oct 11 Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets on Thursday. You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242 STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com): Uralsib: "There was no turnaround on markets yesterday, with most bourses finishing in the red. S&P cut Spain's rating two notches, which is sure to add to investors' concerns. Asian markets are down again this morning, and we expect Russian markets to lose 0.7 percent at today's opening." OLMA: "Today the downard correction in Russian stocks may deepen, pressured by external background." EVENTS (All times GMT): MOSCOW - Russian government to hold a meeting on the grain harvest. MOSCOW - Russian central bank to release weekly gold/forex reserves data. MOSCOW - Russia's top food retailer X5 Retail Group to release Q3 sales numbers. IN THE PAPERS : Vedomosti runs an interview with Ivan Tavrin, the chief executive officer of Russia's second-largest mobile phone operator MegaFon which announced its plan to sell shares in London on Tuesday. Russian chemicals company Poliplast may sell 24 percent of its shares via an initial public offering on the Moscow bourse this year, raising up to 1.2 billion roubles, Vedomosti writes. TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS : TOP NEWS: Russia not discussing grain export curbs - Putin Pussy Riot member freed on appeal by Russian court Syrian plane leaves Ankara after being grounded Putin backs BP's sale plan for TNK-BP - FT COMPANIES/MARKETS: Russian shares edge lower, rouble up on oil, debt auction Russian Railways adds 12.5 bln rbls to 7-yr Eurobond Russia's MDMG London IPO order books covered-sources Russia's EuroSibEnergo puts IPO plans on hold Russian low-cost retailer Magnit boosts sales growth ECONOMY/POLITICS: Russia Jan-Sept budget surplus 1.4 pct/GDP-FinMin Russian consumer prices up 0.2 pct in latest week Russia sees strong demand for 10-yr OFZ bonds NATO must have U.N. mandate for post-2014 Afghan mission Russia says it will not renew arms agreement with US ENERGY: Putin backs Russian push for Iraqi oil Gazprom to sell more LNG to South Korea's KOGAS MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST: RTS 1,480.8 -0.20 pct MSCI Russia 793.0 -0.63 pct MSCI Emerging Markets 988.4 -0.37 pct Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 2.842/2.805 pct EMBI+ Russia 163 basis points over Rouble/dollar 31.1649 Rouble/euro 40.1682 NYMEX crude $91.61 +$0.36 ICE Brent crude $114.93 +$0.60 For Russian bank balances see For Russian company news, double click on Treasury news Corporate debt Russian stocks Russia country guide All Russian news Scrolling stocks news Emerging markets top news Top deals European companies (Compiled by Maria Kiselyova)