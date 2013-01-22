MOSCOW, Jan 22 Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets on Tuesday. You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242 STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com): OLMA: "A rise in the RTS index is still in place though there are no reasons for strong movements by the start of the session." NETTRADER: "We expect a moderate increase of Russian stock market in early trade." EVENTS (All times GMT): MOSCOW - Deputy PM Arkady Dvorkovich to give a presser on Russian PM Dmitry Medvedev's participation in the Davos World Economic Forum MOSCOW - Russian car sales forecast from PWC MOSCOW - Board meeting of Russian nickel and palladium giant Norilsk Nickel MOSCOW - Fast-growing retailer Magnit reports full year earnings MOSCOW - Russia's third-largest gold producer Nord Gold reports fourth-quarter and 2012 production results MOSCOW - Russian PM Dmitry Medvedev meets Lebanese president Michel Suleiman MOSCOW - Medvedev meets members of parliament to discuss migration, and offshore tax havens MOSCOW - Russian parliament to consider country-wide ban on "homosexual propaganda" KIEV - Ukraine celebrates unification anniversary IN THE PAPERS : Gulftainer Co Ltd, the United Arab Emirates' second-largest port operator, is close to acquiring a 25 percent stake in Russia's Baltic port of Ust-Luga, the Kommersant business daily reported, citing a port source. Dominique Limet, CEO of ViiV Healthcare, an AIDS drug joint venture between GlaxoSmithKline and Pfizer, told Vedomosti business daily that he doesn't expect any revolutionary changes in the drug sector. TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS : TOP NEWS: Russia sending aircraft to evacuate citizens from Syria Georgian Patriarch in Russia, looking to better ties COMPANIES/MARKETS: Moscow Exchange to float, could raise $500 million Russian stocks retreat from nine-mth peak Russia's O'Key sees 2013 sales up 24-28 pct -CEO Russia's Magnit Q4 net profit seen up 24 pct Russia's Phosagro says output, sales hit record in 2012 Russia's Etalon says 2012 sales up 30 pct y/y [ID:nWLA00661 ] ECONOMY/POLITICS: Anti-Putin jibe wins applause at Russian awards ceremony Russia to increase Reserve Fund by 50 pct Tajikistan's economy grows 7.5 pct in 2012 TABLE-Russia Dec PPI down 1.1 pct m/m, +5.1 pct y/y Putin orders Russian computers protected Russia's Econ Ministry sees Jan inflation at 6.9-7.0 pct ENERGY: Urals firms in north, bad weather keeps trade at bay Transneft to discuss oil supply plans with EU Russia's Novo port briefly resumes crude loadings COMMODITIES: Russia to ban German chilled meat imports in Feb Russia may consider lifting grain import duty-agmin Russian grain exports hit 13.7 mln t by mid-Jan-IKAR MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST: RTS 1,602.4 +0.1 pct MSCI Russia 848.3 -0.1 pct MSCI Emerging Markets 1,079.5 +0.1 pct Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 2.745/2.725 pct EMBI+ Russia 133 basis points over Rouble/dollar 30.2680 Rouble/euro 40.2950 NYMEX crude $95.59 +$0.03 ICE Brent crude $111.97 +$0.26 For Russian bank balances see For Russian company news, double click on Treasury news Corporate debt Russian stocks Russia country guide All Russian news Scrolling stocks news Emerging markets top news Top deals European companies