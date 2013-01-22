MOSCOW, Jan 22 Here are events and news stories that could move
Russian markets on Tuesday.
OLMA: "A rise in the RTS index is still in place though there are no reasons
for strong movements by the start of the session."
NETTRADER: "We expect a moderate increase of Russian stock market in early
trade."
EVENTS (All times GMT):
MOSCOW - Deputy PM Arkady Dvorkovich to give a presser on Russian PM Dmitry
Medvedev's participation in the Davos World Economic Forum
MOSCOW - Russian car sales forecast from PWC
MOSCOW - Board meeting of Russian nickel and palladium giant Norilsk Nickel
MOSCOW - Fast-growing retailer Magnit reports full year earnings
MOSCOW - Russia's third-largest gold producer Nord Gold reports
fourth-quarter and 2012 production results
MOSCOW - Russian PM Dmitry Medvedev meets Lebanese president Michel Suleiman
MOSCOW - Medvedev meets members of parliament to discuss migration, and
offshore tax havens
MOSCOW - Russian parliament to consider country-wide ban on "homosexual
propaganda"
KIEV - Ukraine celebrates unification anniversary
IN THE PAPERS :
Gulftainer Co Ltd, the United Arab Emirates' second-largest port operator,
is close to acquiring a 25 percent stake in Russia's Baltic port of Ust-Luga,
the Kommersant business daily reported, citing a port source.
Dominique Limet, CEO of ViiV Healthcare, an AIDS drug joint venture between
GlaxoSmithKline and Pfizer, told Vedomosti business daily that
he doesn't expect any revolutionary changes in the drug sector.
TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
TOP NEWS:
Russia sending aircraft to evacuate citizens from Syria
Georgian Patriarch in Russia, looking to better ties
COMPANIES/MARKETS:
Moscow Exchange to float, could raise $500 million
Russian stocks retreat from nine-mth peak
Russia's O'Key sees 2013 sales up 24-28 pct -CEO
Russia's Magnit Q4 net profit seen up 24 pct
Russia's Phosagro says output, sales hit record in 2012
Russia's Etalon says 2012 sales up 30 pct y/y [ID:nWLA00661 ]
ECONOMY/POLITICS:
Anti-Putin jibe wins applause at Russian awards ceremony
Russia to increase Reserve Fund by 50 pct
Tajikistan's economy grows 7.5 pct in 2012
TABLE-Russia Dec PPI down 1.1 pct m/m, +5.1 pct y/y
Putin orders Russian computers protected
Russia's Econ Ministry sees Jan inflation at 6.9-7.0 pct
ENERGY:
Urals firms in north, bad weather keeps trade at bay
Transneft to discuss oil supply plans with EU
Russia's Novo port briefly resumes crude loadings
COMMODITIES:
Russia to ban German chilled meat imports in Feb
Russia may consider lifting grain import duty-agmin
Russian grain exports hit 13.7 mln t by mid-Jan-IKAR
MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
RTS 1,602.4 +0.1 pct
MSCI Russia 848.3 -0.1 pct
MSCI Emerging Markets 1,079.5 +0.1 pct
Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 2.745/2.725 pct
EMBI+ Russia 133 basis points over
Rouble/dollar 30.2680
Rouble/euro 40.2950
NYMEX crude $95.59 +$0.03
ICE Brent crude $111.97 +$0.26
