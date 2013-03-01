MOSCOW, March 1 Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets on Friday. You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242. STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com): ALFA BANK: "Today is rich in terms of data releases. In Europe investors will focus on February Manufacturing PMIs, German retail sales and French consumer spending, while in the US personal income and spending data, the ISM Manufacturing and the UMich confidence gauge are due." VTB CAPITAL: "This morning, EPFR reported outflows from Russian equities funds at $88 million (0.14 percent) over the week ending 27 February. The four-week average is now $57 million (0.09 percent)." EVENTS (All times GMT): MOSCOW - Russian PM Dmitry Medvedev chairs meeting on power sector; PSKOV - Russian President Vladimir Putin meets families of paratroopers killed in the Caucasus; BELOKURIKHA, Altai region - Russia Grain conference; MOSCOW - Rusal board to review 2012 performance; MOSCOW - Gazprom's board to discuss borrowing plans; MOSCOW - Russian gold miner Nord Gold to report Q4 and 2012 results. IN THE PAPERS : United Capital Partners fund is interested in buying the state's 20 percent stake in Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port and is in talks with UBS which is managing the sale on behalf of the Russian State Property Agency, Vedomosti daily said, citing sources. The United Kingdom has granted political asylum to Andrei Borodin, the former CEO and co-owner at Bank of Moscow, who left Russia in 2011 following the lender's takeover by VTB, Borodin told Vedomosti newspaper. U.S. private equity firm TPG Capital became a shareholder with the transport group Fesco and now is holding over 17 percent stake, Kommersant daily newspaper said, citing sources. TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS : TOP NEWS: At Kremlin summit, France urges new moves to find Syria peace Euro zone, Cyprus to discuss bailout Monday, deal seen end-March Putin defends Russia's rights record at talks with France COMPANIES/MARKETS: Putin ally buys stake in Russia's Rostelecom Russian govt proposes that BP CEO Dudley join Rosneft board MegaFon sees sales growth slowing, focus on profit Russia's Usmanov sells $530 mln Mail.Ru stake Sukhoi drops $900 mln Superjet deal with Kartika Airlines Miner Kazakhmys hit by worries over rising costs Telecoms hold Russian stocks firm; rouble steady Russia's TNK-BP net profit falls 13 pct on higher taxes Russia, French state funds sign mutual investment pact Russia's Rostec says offers Norilsk copper deposit for shares UC RUSAL 2012 core profit seen at $850 mln Severstal could pay 1.89 rbls per share in Q4 2012 dividend Polyus Gold says completes Kazakh and Kyrgyz assets sale ECONOMY/POLITICS: Sluggish Russian economy to pick up steam during 2013 Reuters February Russian economy, rouble poll Magnitude 6.9 quake hits off Russia's Kamchatka Russia's 2013 GDP growth likely at 3-3.3 pct - Dep Econ Minister Russian gold/fx reserves fall to $524.0 bln COMMODITIES/ENERGY: Russia's Agmin concerned over grain export if 2013 crop modest Russian gasoil and fuel oil exports rise in January Russian January gasoline, gasoil, fuel oil exports Russian January refinery runs decline 1.5 pct vs December Russian January refinery runs down 1.5 pct m/m Russia may buy grain to boost domestic stocks -AgMin Vitol cements Russian oil trade with Bashneft deal Russia may buy grain from regions to prevent its export - AgMin Russia's 2013/14 grain crop seen at up to 92 mln T-IKAR Russia to suspend Austria meat imports after horse DNA find MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST: RTS 1,533.7 -0.05 pct MSCI Russia 810.2 -0.35 pct MSCI Emerging Markets 1,054.6 -0.01 pct Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 3.008/2.970 pct EMBI+ Russia 161 basis points over Rouble/dollar 30.5610 Rouble/euro 40.0370 NYMEX crude $91.86 -$0.98 ICE Brent crude $110.93 -$0.87 For Russian bank balances see For Russian company news, double click on Treasury news Corporate debt Russian stocks Russia country guide All Russian news Scrolling stocks news Emerging markets top news Top deals European companies (Compiled by Katya Golubkova)