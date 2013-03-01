MOSCOW, March 1 Here are events and news stories that could move
Russian markets on Friday.
ALFA BANK: "Today is rich in terms of data releases. In Europe investors
will focus on February Manufacturing PMIs, German retail sales and French
consumer spending, while in the US personal income and spending data, the ISM
Manufacturing and the UMich confidence gauge are due."
VTB CAPITAL: "This morning, EPFR reported outflows from Russian equities
funds at $88 million (0.14 percent) over the week ending 27 February. The
four-week average is now $57 million (0.09 percent)."
EVENTS (All times GMT):
MOSCOW - Russian PM Dmitry Medvedev chairs meeting on power sector;
PSKOV - Russian President Vladimir Putin meets families of paratroopers
killed in the Caucasus;
BELOKURIKHA, Altai region - Russia Grain conference;
MOSCOW - Rusal board to review 2012 performance;
MOSCOW - Gazprom's board to discuss borrowing plans;
MOSCOW - Russian gold miner Nord Gold to report Q4 and 2012 results.
IN THE PAPERS :
United Capital Partners fund is interested in buying the state's 20 percent
stake in Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port and is in talks with UBS
which is managing the sale on behalf of the Russian State Property Agency,
Vedomosti daily said, citing sources.
The United Kingdom has granted political asylum to Andrei Borodin, the
former CEO and co-owner at Bank of Moscow, who left Russia in 2011
following the lender's takeover by VTB, Borodin told Vedomosti
newspaper.
U.S. private equity firm TPG Capital became a shareholder with the
transport group Fesco and now is holding over 17 percent stake,
Kommersant daily newspaper said, citing sources.
TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
TOP NEWS:
At Kremlin summit, France urges new moves to find Syria peace
Euro zone, Cyprus to discuss bailout Monday, deal seen end-March
Putin defends Russia's rights record at talks with France
COMPANIES/MARKETS:
Putin ally buys stake in Russia's Rostelecom
Russian govt proposes that BP CEO Dudley join Rosneft board
MegaFon sees sales growth slowing, focus on profit
Russia's Usmanov sells $530 mln Mail.Ru stake
Sukhoi drops $900 mln Superjet deal with Kartika Airlines
Miner Kazakhmys hit by worries over rising costs
Telecoms hold Russian stocks firm; rouble steady
Russia's TNK-BP net profit falls 13 pct on higher taxes
Russia, French state funds sign mutual investment pact
Russia's Rostec says offers Norilsk copper deposit for shares
UC RUSAL 2012 core profit seen at $850 mln
Severstal could pay 1.89 rbls per share in Q4 2012 dividend
Polyus Gold says completes Kazakh and Kyrgyz assets sale
ECONOMY/POLITICS:
Sluggish Russian economy to pick up steam during 2013
Reuters February Russian economy, rouble poll
Magnitude 6.9 quake hits off Russia's Kamchatka
Russia's 2013 GDP growth likely at 3-3.3 pct - Dep Econ Minister
Russian gold/fx reserves fall to $524.0 bln
COMMODITIES/ENERGY:
Russia's Agmin concerned over grain export if 2013 crop modest
Russian gasoil and fuel oil exports rise in January
Russian January gasoline, gasoil, fuel oil exports
Russian January refinery runs decline 1.5 pct vs December
Russian January refinery runs down 1.5 pct m/m
Russia may buy grain to boost domestic stocks -AgMin
Vitol cements Russian oil trade with Bashneft deal
Russia may buy grain from regions to prevent its export - AgMin
Russia's 2013/14 grain crop seen at up to 92 mln T-IKAR
Russia to suspend Austria meat imports after horse DNA find
MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
RTS 1,533.7 -0.05 pct
MSCI Russia 810.2 -0.35 pct
MSCI Emerging Markets 1,054.6 -0.01 pct
Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 3.008/2.970 pct
EMBI+ Russia 161 basis points over
Rouble/dollar 30.5610
Rouble/euro 40.0370
NYMEX crude $91.86 -$0.98
ICE Brent crude $110.93 -$0.87
(Compiled by Katya Golubkova)