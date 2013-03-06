MOSCOW, March 6 Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets on Wednesday. You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242. STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com): PROMSVYAZBANK: Says the external background is mildly positive for the Russian stock market's opening, given that the US stock indexes' futures are largely flat while Asian bourses are generally in a positive mood. VTB CAPITAL: "Headline CPI at peak of 7.3 percent y/y in February... Core inflation remained unchanged, which provides additional support argument for the central bank to focus more on economic risks at its March policy meeting. We expect February's reading to mark the peak for 2013." EVENTS (All times GMT): NOVOSIBIRSK, Russia - President Vladimir Putin to hold a meeting on the development of the military aviation industry; MOSCOW - Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to meet social services sector workers; MOSCOW - The Lower House of Parliament, the State Duma, to discuss a bill outlining the creation of RosFinAgentstvo; MOSCOW - Agriculture Minister Nikolai Fyodorov to attend a meeting at the Federation Council; MOSCOW - Telecoms group Vimpelcom to present fourth-quarter results; MOSCOW - Russia's largest maker of steel pipes for the oil and gas industry TMK to present fourth-quarter results; MOSCOW - Russian broadcaster CTC Media to present fourth-quarter results; MOSCOW - Briefing by PPF Real Estate and Sberbank on large investment projects in 'The New Moscow' area; MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Ministry's spokesman to hold weekly briefing; MOSCOW - Russian weekly inflation. IN THE PAPERS : Russia's top crude producer Rosneft has offered a board position to Sergei Chemezov, head of Russian state conglomerate Rostec, Kommersant daily newspaper said. Chemezov may also chair the board, the paper said. Alfa Bank, Russia's top private bank, may need to increase its capital by $1 billion this year using shareholders' support or hybrid loans if Russia adopts Basel III rules by Oct 1, Kommersant said, quoting the bank's executive. The board of Russian internet group Mail.Ru has approved documents needed to proceed with an initial public offering (IPO) of Qiwi, a payment system company in which Mail.Ru is a shareholder. An IPO may happen in May in New York, Vedomosti daily said. TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS : TOP NEWS: Dead 60 years, Stalin's influence lingers in Putin's Russia Venezuela's Chavez dies at 58, elections within 30 days Russia to charge investment fund boss Browder over Gazprom deals Bolshoi Ballet dancer detained over acid attack Russia signals backing for new UN sanctions on N.Korea Emerging market growth slows in Feb -HSBC index COMPANIES/MARKETS: Russia's Promsvyazbank says share sale an option as profit jumps Russian stocks rise on oil, T-bonds fall on inflation Qatar goes cold on Russia's Yamal LNG project Itochu, Mitsubishi, GDF in Turkish nuclear plant bid Trading cushions Glencore's 2012 profit drop Stolichnaya-owner says in talks on rival vodka maker CEDC ECONOMY/POLITICS: INTERVIEW-Kazakhstan aims to nationalise pension funds Moldovan pro-Europe government falls, EU course could change Latvia takes first step towards entering euro area Missing Soviet war veteran lives as healer in Afghanistan Russia's Feb inflation hits 18-month high Bolshoi Ballet dancer confesses to acid attack-Interfax ENERGY/COMMODITIES: United Company RUSAL; waving or drowning?: Andy Home Largest Russian coal companies' Jan output Russian Jan-Feb coal output down 2.9 pct - ministry LUKOIL's Vysotsk oil flows seen up 20 pct in March Belarussian Potash Co says fertiliser market recovering MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST: RTS 1,526.5 +0.26 pct MSCI Russia 807.9 +1.75 pct MSCI Emerging Markets 1,056.0 +0.58 pct Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 3.036/2.883 pct EMBI+ Russia 161 basis points over Rouble/dollar 30.6160 Rouble/euro 39.9850 NYMEX crude $91.02 +$0.59 ICE Brent crude $111.85 +$1.33 For Russian bank balances see For Russian company news, double click on Treasury news Corporate debt Russian stocks Russia country guide All Russian news Scrolling stocks news Emerging markets top news Top deals European companies