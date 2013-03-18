MOSCOW, March 18 Here are events and news stories that could
move Russian markets on Monday.
PROMSVYAZBANK: Says U.S. and Asian stock markets are trading down, also due
to proposal to impose a levy on deposits being held in Cypriot banks, expecting
to see a decline across the most liquid Russian stocks at an early trade in
Moscow.
EVENTS (All times GMT):
MOSCOW - Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich to discuss grain
interventions with officials;
MOSCOW - Food group Nestle gives a press conference about 2012 results on
the Russian market;
MOSCOW - Press conference on Russian-Chinese ties;
MOSCOW - Global Ports to present 2012 results.
IN THE PAPERS :
VTB Capital has bought around 10 percent of shares offered by the Moscow
Exchange during its initial public offering, supporting the share price,
Kommersant daily newspaper said.
Russian companies are unlikely to lose more than 2 billion euros ($2.61
billion) following Cyprus plans to impose a levy on deposits as a part of an
international financial aid, Kommersant reports.
Central European Distribution Corp, one of the world's largest
vodka producers, may have defaulted on its bond issue worth $310 million due on
March 15, Vedomosti daily newspaper said.
TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
TOP NEWS:
Russia's VTB Bank plans $3.3 bln Moscow share sale
Russian central bank holds rates, strikes more dovish note
Cyprus parliament delays vote on deposit levy to Monday
Cyprus works on last-minute deal to soften bank levy
COMPANIES/MARKETS:
Russia's MTS Q4 net profit seen up 11 pct
Bond yields, rouble edge down as cbank takes less hawkish
Russia's Transneft expected to cut dividend by 4 pct-analysts
Novorossiisk port CEO says faces criminal case, is innocent
ECONOMY/POLITICS:
Bolshoi ballet chief vows to return after acid attack
Russia's Putin may pick Kudrin protege as top aide -paper
Waffen SS veterans commemorate Latvia's chequered past
Russian lawmaker not reassured by U.S. missile defence plan
ENERGY/COMMODITIES:
Russia's gold lobby lowers 2013 output forecast
Russia aims to buy 5 mln T of grain for stocks
Russian oil export duty seen down to $401.5/T in April
RUSAL to halt Nigerian smelter over gas supplies
Japan, China, Korea offered stake in Russia LNG project
MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
RTS 1,537.4 -0.02 pct
MSCI Russia 820.1 +0.64 pct
MSCI Emerging Markets 1,032.2 -0.97 pct
Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 3.107/3.068 pct
EMBI+ Russia 168 basis points over
Rouble/dollar 30.6570
Rouble/euro 40.0125
NYMEX crude $92.53 -$0.78
ICE Brent crude $108.63 -$0.84
