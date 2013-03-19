MOSCOW, March 19 Here are events and news stories that could
move Russian markets on Tuesday.
SBERBANK-CIB: "The EU's latest bailout terms will remain the headline
talking point and top the list of investor concerns again today... Until the
picture is clearer, investors are more likely to adopt a prudent stance of
avoiding risky assets, including Russian equities and EM currencies. We are
opening our prices this morning flat."
OLMA: "Gains in early trade are possible today as the first reaction to news
about Cyprus looks excessive. However, Cyprus will remain an important factor
for the market in the near future."
EVENTS (All times GMT):
KAZAN, Russia - Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a meeting on
preparations for the World University Games to be held in July in Kazan.
MOSCOW - The U.S. special representative for North Korea, Glyn Davies, is in
Moscow for talks with Russian officials including Deputy Foreign Minister Igor
Morgulov.
MOSCOW - Russia's Grains Club to be held by SovEcon agricultural analysts.
MOSCOW - Russia's top mobile phone operator MTS to announce Q4
results.
MOSCOW - Russian real estate developer AFI Development to report
2012 results.
IN THE PAPERS :
Russian bank Gazprombank offered financial support to Cyprus in exchange for
the right to develop the island's offshore gas deposits, Vedomosti reports,
citing unnamed sources at the bank and gas export monopoly Gazprom.
Russian IT company IBS has resumed preparations for an initial
public offering of its software development unit Luxoft, with the float expected
to take place closer to summer, Vedomosti writes.
Russian state anti-monopoly regulator FAS is investigating MVNO (Mobile
Virtual Network Operator) agreements between fourth-generation telecoms operator
Scartel and rivals MegaFon and MTS, on suspicions that Scartel
offered them more favourable conditions for access to its network, Kommersant
reports.
TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
TOP NEWS:
Russia wants future involvement on Cyprus after levy
Russian fin min says Cyprus levy fair if amended
COMPANIES/MARKETS:
Russian banks lead shares to 2013 lows on Cyprus levy
Cyprus starts to lose its appeal for wealthy Russians
Mechel asks state bank to help fund coal project
Global Ports profits hit by St Petersburg writedown
Russia's food retailer X5 says chairman has resigned
TMK hires banks for possible Eurobond deal -IFR
ECONOMY/POLITICS:
Cyprus levy not to affect Russian capital flow
Russian industrial slide continues in February
Russia sticks to missile-shield demand
Protesters detained on Russia's Red Square
ENERGY:
Russia tax breaks for shale, offshore oil seen Jan. 1
COMMODITIES:
Russia's 2013 grain crop may be as low as 80 mln T
Russia's domestic wheat price drop slows
MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
RTS 1,489.9 -0.3 pct
MSCI Russia 798.2 -2.7 pct
MSCI Emerging Markets 1,033.4 +0.3 pct
Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 3.140/3.101 pct
EMBI+ Russia 165 basis points over
Rouble/dollar 30.6570
Rouble/euro 40.0125
NYMEX crude $93.80 +$0.06
ICE Brent crude $109.39 -$0.12
