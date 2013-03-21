MOSCOW, March 21 Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets on Thursday. You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242 STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com): Veles-Capital: "We expect more gains in Russian banking stocks today and may see investor interest in Gazprom shares on speculation it may acquire a licence in the Mediterranean Sea, as well as in Magnit and Novatek shares on dividend expectations." SBERBANK-CIB: "Today, we expect Cyprus to remain at the center of attention amid the release of HSBC's preliminary reading for March Chinese manufacturing activity and U.S. data updates for existing home sales, February leading indicators and weekly initial jobless claims." EVENTS (All times GMT): MOSCOW - European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso to participate in the Russia-EU Possibilities for Partnership conference, organised by the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs and Russian government's board on international relations. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to attend. NOVO-OGARYOVO, Russia - Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet with European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso. MOSCOW - Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs meeting. MOSCOW - Gazprom's management board to discuss domestic gas market development. MOSCOW - Weekly gold and forex reserves. MOSCOW - Russian Oil And Gas Forum to discuss oil refining. IN THE PAPERS : Vedomosti runs an interview with Panicos Demetriades, the head of Cyprus Central Bank. Russian state-controlled oil company Rosneft may on Thursday close a $56 billion acquisition of TNK-BP, Vedomosti reports. Russia's Communications Ministry has found no reason for withdrawing a fourth-generation mobile licence that had been issued to telecoms operator Osnova Telecom, part-owned by Russia's Defence Ministry, Kommersant reports. Russian state-controlled telecoms group Rostelecom will offer to buy out minorities who will not support its reorganisation through a merger with its state-run shareholder, holding company Svyazinvest, at 136 roubles per one ordinary share and 95 roubles per one preferred share, Vedomosti writes. TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS : TOP NEWS: Cyprus seeks Russian rescue, EU threatens cutoff Rosneft deal to put China top of Russia's oil customers Russian retail slowdown adds to economic growth fears COMPANIES/MARKETS: Russian stocks turn positive, Cyprus weighs on sentiment VTB will re-examine Cyprus business if levy enforced Sberbank may recommend 17 pct of net profit in 2012 divs Novorossiisk port appoints acting head Grocer Dixy to sell more own brands to lure shoppers ECONOMY/POLITICS: Russia may rethink euro in reserves after Cyprus -PM Russia's Feb jobless rate falls to 5.8 pct Russia's Feb retail sales +2.5 pct y/y; -1.8 pct m/m Russia's Feb capital investment growth slows to 0.3 pct Russia's nominal wages up 12.6 pct in Feb Russia's gold reserves up in February by 0.2 mln ounces Russia meets solid demand for 7-year T-bonds Russia's CPI up 0.1 pct in latest week Russian legislator pressed to quit seat over U.S. visit ENERGY: Gazprom signs deal to help build Czech storage facility Eni CEO says open to talks with Gazprom on Mozambique Rosatom eyes Polish nuclear project, Kaliningrad link MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST: RTS 1,488.86 -0.03 pct MSCI Russia 795.51 -0.02 pct MSCI Emerging Markets 1,025.5 -0.08 pct Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 3.203/3.172 pct EMBI+ Russia 170 basis points over Rouble/dollar 30.8500 Rouble/euro 39.9010 NYMEX crude $93.12 -$0.38 ICE Brent crude $108.56 -$0.16 For Russian bank balances see For Russian company news, double click on Treasury news Corporate debt Russian stocks Russia country guide All Russian news Scrolling stocks news Emerging markets top news Top deals European companies (Compiled by Maria Kiselyova)