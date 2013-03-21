MOSCOW, March 21 Here are events and news stories that could
move Russian markets on Thursday.
Veles-Capital: "We expect more gains in Russian banking stocks today and may
see investor interest in Gazprom shares on speculation it may acquire a licence
in the Mediterranean Sea, as well as in Magnit and Novatek shares on dividend
expectations."
SBERBANK-CIB: "Today, we expect Cyprus to remain at the center of attention
amid the release of HSBC's preliminary reading for March Chinese manufacturing
activity and U.S. data updates for existing home sales, February leading
indicators and weekly initial jobless claims."
EVENTS (All times GMT):
MOSCOW - European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso to participate in
the Russia-EU Possibilities for Partnership conference, organised by the Russian
Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs and Russian government's board on
international relations. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to attend.
NOVO-OGARYOVO, Russia - Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet with
European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso.
MOSCOW - Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs meeting.
MOSCOW - Gazprom's management board to discuss domestic gas market
development.
MOSCOW - Weekly gold and forex reserves.
MOSCOW - Russian Oil And Gas Forum to discuss oil refining.
IN THE PAPERS :
Vedomosti runs an interview with Panicos Demetriades, the head of Cyprus
Central Bank.
Russian state-controlled oil company Rosneft may on Thursday close
a $56 billion acquisition of TNK-BP, Vedomosti reports.
Russia's Communications Ministry has found no reason for withdrawing a
fourth-generation mobile licence that had been issued to telecoms operator
Osnova Telecom, part-owned by Russia's Defence Ministry, Kommersant reports.
Russian state-controlled telecoms group Rostelecom will offer to
buy out minorities who will not support its reorganisation through a merger with
its state-run shareholder, holding company Svyazinvest, at 136 roubles per one
ordinary share and 95 roubles per one preferred share, Vedomosti writes.
TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
TOP NEWS:
Cyprus seeks Russian rescue, EU threatens cutoff
Rosneft deal to put China top of Russia's oil customers
Russian retail slowdown adds to economic growth fears
COMPANIES/MARKETS:
Russian stocks turn positive, Cyprus weighs on sentiment
VTB will re-examine Cyprus business if levy enforced
Sberbank may recommend 17 pct of net profit in 2012 divs
Novorossiisk port appoints acting head
Grocer Dixy to sell more own brands to lure shoppers
ECONOMY/POLITICS:
Russia may rethink euro in reserves after Cyprus -PM
Russia's Feb jobless rate falls to 5.8 pct
Russia's Feb retail sales +2.5 pct y/y; -1.8 pct m/m
Russia's Feb capital investment growth slows to 0.3 pct
Russia's nominal wages up 12.6 pct in Feb
Russia's gold reserves up in February by 0.2 mln ounces
Russia meets solid demand for 7-year T-bonds
Russia's CPI up 0.1 pct in latest week
Russian legislator pressed to quit seat over U.S. visit
ENERGY:
Gazprom signs deal to help build Czech storage facility
Eni CEO says open to talks with Gazprom on Mozambique
Rosatom eyes Polish nuclear project, Kaliningrad link
MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
RTS 1,488.86 -0.03 pct
MSCI Russia 795.51 -0.02 pct
MSCI Emerging Markets 1,025.5 -0.08 pct
Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 3.203/3.172 pct
EMBI+ Russia 170 basis points over
Rouble/dollar 30.8500
Rouble/euro 39.9010
NYMEX crude $93.12 -$0.38
ICE Brent crude $108.56 -$0.16
