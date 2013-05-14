MOSCOW, May 14 Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets on Tuesday. You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242 STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com): VTB CAPITAL: "Full-year 2.4 percent GDP annual growth now looks upbeat. We see downside risks to our base case forecast on the back of the weak economic performance in 1Q13 and delays in developing infrastructure projects under the 'infrastructure bonds' framework." ALOR: Says expect major moves at an early trade in Moscow as shareholders' registers of several major companies are closing. After registry close, shareholders can't participate in annual shareholders meetings or get a dividend payout for 2012. EVENTS (All times GMT): SOCHI, Russia - President Vladimir Putin is in Sochi; MOSCOW - Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to meet Prime Minister of Vietnam to discuss economic ties; MOSCOW - UC Rusal to present Q1 results; MOSCOW - Alfa Bank press conference on its new charity programme; MOSCOW - NAUFOR's Russian Securities Market Annual Conference; MOSCOW - Russia's No.2 mobile phone operator MegaFon holds board meeting on dividends. IN THE PAPERS : Russian cell-phone operators MegaFon and Vimpelcom, owners of cell phone retailer Euroset, may halt cooperation with its closest rival Svyaznoy, Kommersant daily said. Cyprus Limited, a unit of Sberbank CIB, owns 10.48 percent at Uralkali , one of the world's largest potash producers, following several repo deals, Vedomosti daily said. TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS : TOP NEWS: Russia's gays fear more violence after brutal murder Britain's Cameron heartened by talks with Putin on Syria Russia may scrap planned Eurobond tax for foreign holders Russia may squeeze higher dividends from state companies IMF urges Latvia to keep eye on foreign-held deposits COMPANIES/MARKETS: Petropavlovsk to delay two projects to reduce net debt Russia leads shares lower, weak yen hits Asian currencies UC RUSAL Q1 net profit seen at $47 mln Russia's RUSAL in Q1 profit slide, but beats forecasts Rosatom offers emerging nations nuclear package-paper ENRC founders set to seek delay to May 17 bid deadline - sources SocGen CEO's 2012 bonus rises 75 pct Russia's Novatek Q1 net profit up 7 pct, beats fcast Vimpelcom Q1 earnings seen up 33 pct Russia's MegaFon Q1 net profit seen up 14 pct ECONOMY/POLITICS: Syrian opposition to meet to decide whether to join peace talks Russia drops visa requirements for major sporting events Arctic nations must urgently improve rescue services-Canada Russia Jan-April budget deficit 0.4 pct/GDP - Dep Fin Min COMMODITIES/ENERGY: Russia's Q1 2013 coal output down 0.9 pct y/y Russian wheat export prices steady, stock sales support -SovEcon Ukraine suspends chicken meat exports to Russia after complaint Russia's Surgut offers Urals term tender, to cut spot volumes PLATINUM WEEK-Drivers of platinum group metals in 2012 Kazakh CPC Blend exports to edge down in June Russia's Mechel Q1 coal output flat yr/yr MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST: RTS 1,420.0 -0.2 pct MSCI Russia 774.2 -0.6 pct MSCI Emerging Markets 1,043.8 +0.2 pct Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 2.896/2.840 pct EMBI+ Russia 146 basis points over Rouble/dollar 31.3475 Rouble/euro 40.6900 NYMEX crude $95.36 +$0.03 ICE Brent crude $102.85 -$0.39 For Russian bank balances see For Russian company news, double click on Treasury news Corporate debt Russian stocks Russia country guide All Russian news Scrolling stocks news Emerging markets top news Top deals European companies (Compiled by Katya Golubkova)