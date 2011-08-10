BRIEF-Tanco Holdings receives notice of conditional mandatory take-over offer
MOSCOW, Aug 10 Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets on Wednesday.
Troika: U.S. equities rallied after the Federal Reserve said it was prepared to use a range of tools to bolster the economy. Crude recovered some of its lost ground. Asian equity markets are increasing this morning. We are opening our prices this morning up 2.0 percent.
Uralsib: The Fed's comments yesterday to keep rates at 0-0.25 percent for another two years infused markets with optimism... We expect the Russian market to open strongly this morning; however, with S&P equity futures trading in red this morning, we expect the market to remain volatile.
EVENTS [RU-DIA] (All times GMT):
MOSCOW - The Federal Statistics Service to release weekly consumer price index.
MOSCOW - Russian retailer Magnit (MGNT.MM) (MGNTq.L) July trading update.
MOSCOW - Russian restaurant group Rosinter (ROST.MM) July
trading update.
IN THE PAPERS [PRESS/RU]:
Vedomosti reports that BP's (BP.L) Russian venture TNK-BP
TNBP.MM has applied to the state anti-monopoly watchdog for
permission to buy 50 percent of independent gas producer Itera.
Kommersant writes that Russia's biggest lender Sberbank
SBER03.MM plans to buy BNP Paribas' (BNPP.PA) Russian
subsidiary BNP Paribas Vostok as part of the banks' joint
express lending project.
TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS [RU-NEWS]: COMPANIES/MARKETS: * Russia stocks, rouble fall, Putin pledges help [ID:nLDE77805H] * BP sues TNK-BP partner for breach of agreement [ID:nLDE7780K7] * TPG gets control in Russia's Lenta-sources [ID:nLDE7780I5] * Magnit gives more cautious 2011 guidance [ID:nLDE77900K] * VTB confident of surviving market volatility [ID:nLDE77811J] * Sberbank RAS net profit at $7 bln in Jan-July [ID:nLDE778064] * Credit Europe Bank borrows $250 million [ID:nLDE7780ZW] ECONOMY/POLITICS: * Putin pledges cash for Russia market if needed [ID:nLDE7780A2] * Russia cbank buys $3.7 bln, 1 bln euros in July[ID:nLDE779052] * Russia to auction riskiest OFZ at no premium [ID:nLDE7780N3] * Cargo plane crash kills 11 in Russian far east [ID:nLDE7780J8] COMMODITIES: * Russia switches to beet sugar refining [ID:nLDE7780RF]
MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
RTS .IRTS 1,605.4 -4.81 pct
MSCI Russia .MIRU00000PUS 832.1 -2.67 pct
MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF 993.2 +2.55 pct
Russia 30-year EurobondRU011428878= yield: 4.452/4.395 pct
EMBI+ Russia 11EMJ 263 basis points over
Rouble/dollar RUBUTSTN=MCX 29.7300
Rouble/euro EURRUBTN=MCX 42.2925
NYMEX crude CLc1 $81.34 +$2.04
ICE Brent crude LCOc1 $104.80 +$2.23
