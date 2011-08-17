MOSCOW, Aug 17 Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets on Wednesday.

INVESTCAFE: "Russian market may open with a small 0.5 percent decline." Says markets will be paying attention to the forthcoming euro zone inflation data.

TROIKA DIALOG: "We are opening our prices this morning down 0.5 percent." NETTRADER.RU: Says market correction may resume; recommends staying away from the market.

EVENTS [RU-DIA] (All times GMT):

MOSCOW - Russia holds its bi-annual MAKS air show

ASTRAKHAN - President Dmitry Medvedev travels to the fish-producing region in Southern Russia

MOSCOW - Federal Statistics Service to publish its weekly inflation data

MOSCOW - Finance Ministry to auction 25 billion roubles of six-year OFZ treasury bonds

MOSCOW - Press conference of last Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev

MOSCOW - Meeting between Russia's foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Iran's Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi

MOSCOW - Sberbank SBER03.MM to brief on carbon financing.

IN THE PAPERS [PRESS/RU]:

Russia's Renova, the investment holding of billionaire Viktor Vekselberg, may buy metal assets from Ukraine's tycoon Viktor Pinchuk in a deal potentially worth $1.5 billion, the daily Kommersant reports.

Russia's flagship airline Aeroflot ( AFLT.MM ) is mulling the purchase of five Airbus EAD.PA A380 airliners to help meet the company's goal to serve 70 million passengers by 2025, the RBC business daily reports.

Moscow's government begins the sale of its stakes in the city hotels and movie theatres, which could bring up to 27 billion roubles, the RBC reports. TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS [RU-NEWS]: TOP NEWS: Tanks, pies and flowers; resisting 1991 coup [ID:nLDE77F09G] Ex-Yeltsin aide says Russia risks collapse [ID:nLDE77E0QA] Russia lags on democracy 20 years after coup [ID:nLDE77E0CM] COMPANIES/MARKETS: RUSAL to issue $1bln in of non-convertible bonds[ID:nH9E7J402C] Russian weakness overshadows Carlsberg results [ID:nL5E7JG237] Sberbank courts SWFs ahead of $5 bln stake sale [ID:nLDE77F0Q4] RUSAL gains better terms on $4.6 bln debt [ID:nLDE77F02U] Megafon Q2 net profit falls 7.2 pct [ID:nLDE77F0Y6] ECONOMY/POLITICS: Russia sees orders for 5th-generation jets [ID:nLDE77F0O6] Iran: Russian plan could revive nuclear talks [ID:nL5E7JG2EC] July PPI down 1.0 pct m/m, +16.1 pct [ID:nMSC000262] Russia to auction 6-yr OFZ bonds at no premium [ID:nLDE77F0OF] Rouble gains on oil, stocks fall [ID:nLDE77F11N] Russia expects to sell 100 aircraft at show [ID:nLDE77F0UI] Medvedev, Putin spend day fishing in Volga river[ID:nLDE75Q0GN] COMMODITIES: Novatek to double Purovsky plant capacity [ID:nLDE77F0MN] Grain crop up on year with 39 pct harvested [ID:nLDE77F0AY]

MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:

RTS .IRTS 1,627.4 -0.3 pct

MSCI Russia .MIRU00000PUS 855.7 -1.9 pct

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF 1,021.6 -0.3 pct

Russia 30-year EurobondRU011428878= yield: 4.253/4.215 pct

EMBI+ Russia 11EMJ 255 basis points over

Rouble/dollar RUBUTSTN=MCX 28.7032

Rouble/euro EURRUBTN=MCX 41.3392

NYMEX crude CLc1 $87.10 -$0.36

ICE Brent crude LCOc1 $109.58 -$0.07

