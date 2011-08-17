MOSCOW, Aug 17 Here are events and news stories
that could move Russian markets on Wednesday.
You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242
STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com):
INVESTCAFE: "Russian market may open with a small 0.5
percent decline." Says markets will be paying attention to the
forthcoming euro zone inflation data.
TROIKA DIALOG: "We are opening our prices this morning down
0.5 percent."
NETTRADER.RU: Says market correction may resume; recommends
staying away from the market.
EVENTS [RU-DIA] (All times GMT):
MOSCOW - Russia holds its bi-annual MAKS air show
ASTRAKHAN - President Dmitry Medvedev travels to the
fish-producing region in Southern Russia
MOSCOW - Federal Statistics Service to publish its weekly
inflation data
MOSCOW - Finance Ministry to auction 25 billion roubles of
six-year OFZ treasury bonds
MOSCOW - Press conference of last Soviet leader Mikhail
Gorbachev
MOSCOW - Meeting between Russia's foreign Minister Sergei
Lavrov and Iran's Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi
MOSCOW - Sberbank SBER03.MM to brief on carbon financing.
IN THE PAPERS [PRESS/RU]:
Russia's Renova, the investment holding of billionaire
Viktor Vekselberg, may buy metal assets from Ukraine's tycoon
Viktor Pinchuk in a deal potentially worth $1.5 billion, the
daily Kommersant reports.
Russia's flagship airline Aeroflot (AFLT.MM) is mulling the
purchase of five Airbus EAD.PA A380 airliners to help meet the
company's goal to serve 70 million passengers by 2025, the RBC
business daily reports.
Moscow's government begins the sale of its stakes in the
city hotels and movie theatres, which could bring up to 27
billion roubles, the RBC reports.
TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS [RU-NEWS]:
TOP NEWS:
Tanks, pies and flowers; resisting 1991 coup [ID:nLDE77F09G]
Ex-Yeltsin aide says Russia risks collapse [ID:nLDE77E0QA]
Russia lags on democracy 20 years after coup [ID:nLDE77E0CM]
COMPANIES/MARKETS:
RUSAL to issue $1bln in of non-convertible bonds[ID:nH9E7J402C]
Russian weakness overshadows Carlsberg results [ID:nL5E7JG237]
Sberbank courts SWFs ahead of $5 bln stake sale [ID:nLDE77F0Q4]
RUSAL gains better terms on $4.6 bln debt [ID:nLDE77F02U]
Megafon Q2 net profit falls 7.2 pct [ID:nLDE77F0Y6]
ECONOMY/POLITICS:
Russia sees orders for 5th-generation jets [ID:nLDE77F0O6]
Iran: Russian plan could revive nuclear talks [ID:nL5E7JG2EC]
July PPI down 1.0 pct m/m, +16.1 pct [ID:nMSC000262]
Russia to auction 6-yr OFZ bonds at no premium [ID:nLDE77F0OF]
Rouble gains on oil, stocks fall [ID:nLDE77F11N]
Russia expects to sell 100 aircraft at show [ID:nLDE77F0UI]
Medvedev, Putin spend day fishing in Volga river[ID:nLDE75Q0GN]
COMMODITIES:
Novatek to double Purovsky plant capacity [ID:nLDE77F0MN]
Grain crop up on year with 39 pct harvested [ID:nLDE77F0AY]
MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
RTS .IRTS 1,627.4 -0.3 pct
MSCI Russia .MIRU00000PUS 855.7 -1.9 pct
MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF 1,021.6 -0.3 pct
Russia 30-year EurobondRU011428878= yield: 4.253/4.215 pct
EMBI+ Russia 11EMJ 255 basis points over
Rouble/dollar RUBUTSTN=MCX 28.7032
Rouble/euro EURRUBTN=MCX 41.3392
NYMEX crude CLc1 $87.10 -$0.36
ICE Brent crude LCOc1 $109.58 -$0.07
For Russian bank balances see CBDEPOS
For Russian company news, double click on [E-RU]
Treasury news [M-RU] Corporate debt [D-RU]
Russian stocks [.ME] Russia country guide RUSSIA
All Russian news [RU] Scrolling stocks news [STXNEWS/EU]
Emerging markets top news [TOP/EMRG]
Top deals [TOP/DEALS] European companies [TOP/EQE]