MOSCOW, Nov 11 Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets on Friday.

Troika: "After another hectic week, investors are more likely to see calmer market conditions today and modest upticks at the opening... We are opening our prices this morning up 1.0 percent."

Uralsib: "Yesterday was very volatile for global markets, but by the end of the session most indices pared losses and managed to close confidently in positive territory. We expect the Russian market to open with slight gains of 0.2-0.5 percent as Asian markets are trading in green this morning and S&P futures up around 0.6 percent."

MOSCOW - Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin hosts annual meeting with top foreign experts on Russia, known as the Valdai Club.

MOSCOW - Russia's top non-state gas producer Novatek to report Q3 2011 financials.

BAKU - Hungarian President Pal Schmitt is expected to visit Azerbaijan.

KIEV - International energy conference Petroleum Ukraine 2011.

MOSCOW - The central bank to release weekly monetary base data.

Vimpelcom will appoint Anton Kudryashov, currently the CEO of Russian broadcaster CTC Media, as new head of its Russian business while current Russian CEO Yelena Shmatova will move to Vimpelcom's global headquarters in Amsterdam, Vedomosti and Kommersant report.

Russian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Sistema has tapped the agricultural business, buying a farm in the southern Rostov region for nearly 500 million roubles ($16 million), Vedomosti writes.

Vedomosti runs an interview with Sberbank's CEO German Gref.

TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS : TOP NEWS: World trade takes a Russia-sized step forward Moscow says Russia, China oppose new Iran sanctions Russian court rejects lawsuit against BP execs

COMPANIES/MARKETS: Russian markets rebound on strong oil, position squaring UC RUSAL Q3 net profit seen at $409 mln Novatek Q3 net profit seen down 19 pct on FX loss Sberbank posts record 10-month net profit Gazprom launches dollar Eurobond roadshow - source Gazprombank seeks 150 mln Swiss franc bond - IFR Russian retailer Magnit Oct sales rise 32 pct Rosinter sees fewer Russians dining out ECONOMY/POLITICS: Russia's commitments in WTO accession US wants quick vote on normal trade with Russia Russia blazes WTO trail for Kazakhstan and Belarus Russia eyes regional role, US ties at APEC summit Russia gold/fx reserves fall to $517.8 bln Russia Sept trade surplus up to $16.25 bln Belarus president raps govt for market reform plan NATO: Georgia polls key tests for membership ambitions Russia races to salvage stranded Mars probe ENERGY: Russia Dec oil export duty seen up to $404.5-$407.6/T Ukraine says Russia gas talks technical - report COMMODITIES: Russia may export up to 17 mln T grain by year-end Russian harvests 96.9 mln tonnes of grain - AgMin Ukraine exports 5.4 mlnT grain so far in 11/12 -lobby Kazakhstan boosts Jan-Sept uranium output 11 pct

RTS 1,534.9 +0.41 pct

MSCI Russia 815.2 +1.24 pct

MSCI Emerging Markets 963.1 +0.95 pct

Russia 30-yr Eurobond yield: 4.320/4.263 pct

EMBI+ Russia 277 basis points over

Rouble/dollar 30.4850

Rouble/euro 41.4901

NYMEX crude $98.06 +$0.29

ICE Brent crude $113.57 -$0.14

