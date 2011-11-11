MOSCOW, Nov 11 Here are events and news stories that could
move Russian markets on Friday.
Troika: "After another hectic week, investors are more likely to see calmer
market conditions today and modest upticks at the opening... We are opening our
prices this morning up 1.0 percent."
Uralsib: "Yesterday was very volatile for global markets, but by the end of
the session most indices pared losses and managed to close confidently in
positive territory. We expect the Russian market to open with slight gains of
0.2-0.5 percent as Asian markets are trading in green this morning and S&P
futures up around 0.6 percent."
EVENTS (All times GMT):
MOSCOW - Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin hosts annual meeting with top
foreign experts on Russia, known as the Valdai Club.
MOSCOW - Russia's top non-state gas producer Novatek to report Q3
2011 financials.
BAKU - Hungarian President Pal Schmitt is expected to visit Azerbaijan.
KIEV - International energy conference Petroleum Ukraine 2011.
MOSCOW - The central bank to release weekly monetary base data.
IN THE PAPERS :
Vimpelcom will appoint Anton Kudryashov, currently the CEO of
Russian broadcaster CTC Media, as new head of its Russian business
while current Russian CEO Yelena Shmatova will move to Vimpelcom's global
headquarters in Amsterdam, Vedomosti and Kommersant report.
Russian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Sistema has tapped the
agricultural business, buying a farm in the southern Rostov region for nearly
500 million roubles ($16 million), Vedomosti writes.
Vedomosti runs an interview with Sberbank's CEO German Gref.
TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
TOP NEWS:
World trade takes a Russia-sized step forward
Moscow says Russia, China oppose new Iran sanctions
Russian court rejects lawsuit against BP execs
COMPANIES/MARKETS:
Russian markets rebound on strong oil, position squaring
UC RUSAL Q3 net profit seen at $409 mln
Novatek Q3 net profit seen down 19 pct on FX loss
Sberbank posts record 10-month net profit
Gazprom launches dollar Eurobond roadshow - source
Gazprombank seeks 150 mln Swiss franc bond - IFR
Russian retailer Magnit Oct sales rise 32 pct
Rosinter sees fewer Russians dining out
ECONOMY/POLITICS:
Russia's commitments in WTO accession
US wants quick vote on normal trade with Russia
Russia blazes WTO trail for Kazakhstan and Belarus
Russia eyes regional role, US ties at APEC summit
Russia gold/fx reserves fall to $517.8 bln
Russia Sept trade surplus up to $16.25 bln
Belarus president raps govt for market reform plan
NATO: Georgia polls key tests for membership ambitions
Russia races to salvage stranded Mars probe
ENERGY:
Russia Dec oil export duty seen up to $404.5-$407.6/T
Ukraine says Russia gas talks technical - report
COMMODITIES:
Russia may export up to 17 mln T grain by year-end
Russian harvests 96.9 mln tonnes of grain - AgMin
Ukraine exports 5.4 mlnT grain so far in 11/12 -lobby
Kazakhstan boosts Jan-Sept uranium output 11 pct
MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
RTS 1,534.9 +0.41 pct
MSCI Russia 815.2 +1.24 pct
MSCI Emerging Markets 963.1 +0.95 pct
Russia 30-yr Eurobond yield: 4.320/4.263 pct
EMBI+ Russia 277 basis points over
Rouble/dollar 30.4850
Rouble/euro 41.4901
NYMEX crude $98.06 +$0.29
ICE Brent crude $113.57 -$0.14
($1 = 30.64 Russian Roubles)
