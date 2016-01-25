STAVROPOL, Russia Jan 25 Russia's government is
looking into introducing duties on exports of mineral
fertilisers to make them more affordable for the country's
farmers, President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.
Meeting his loyalists from the pro-Kremlin public movement,
The All-Russia People's Front, Putin heard compalints from a
farmer saying that massive exports of mineral fertilisers meant
Russia's agricultural producers were forced to buy pricey
fertilisers for hard currency.
"As for such a measure as raising export customs duties,
yes, it is one of the solutions, and it is also being studied
now," Putin said during a visit to the region of Stavropol in
southern Russia.
"But according to the estimates by the agriculture ministry
and the industry ministry, it may not lead to the desired
result."
(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov;
Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)