* Values FESCO at more than Thursday's closing price
* Summa lobbying power may unlock Transcontainer deal
By Gleb Stolyarov
MOSCOW, May 18 Russian investment and trading
group Summa has agreed with businessman Sergei Generalov to buy
control of transport group FESCO for around $1
billion, an industry source familiar with the deal said on
Friday.
Summa, involved in renovating the Bolshoi Theatre, building
an oil terminal in Rotterdam and exporting Russian grain, is in
negotiations to buy Generalov's 56 percent stake in FESCO.
"The deal is almost done, it's in the final stage," the
source said, adding it may be closed in June.
FESCO shares rallied 23 percent before easing to trade 11
percent higher as analysts ran the numbers on the deal, which
values the company at more than twice Thursday's market closing
price.
"We think that the stock could soar, as minority
shareholders might be able to play on the high valuation due to
the potential sale triggering a mandatory offer," VTB analyst
Elena Sakhnova said in a note.
EXTENDED REACH
The deal, if consummated, would extend the logistical reach
of Summa, an acquisitive group owned by Ziyavudin Magomedov that
actively trades oil - Russia's main export - and is looking to
branch into agricutural commodities.
FESCO's asset portfolio includes a sea port in Vladivostok
and shipping fleet, railway company Russian Troika, and 21
percent of state-controlled rail group Transcontainer
.
The deal follows a slump in FESCO's earnings last year to
$19 million despite 29 percent growth in revenues to $1.03
billion.
Generalov became a seller after failing to secure control
over Transcontainer, whose majority owner, state Russian
Railways, asked the government last year to delay the sale of
its stake due to poor market conditions.
FESCO had announced last week that it had agreed to sell
rail operator Transgarant to privately-held Neftetransservis for
a total consideration of $650 million.
The source said, however, that Summa would buy Transgarant
as part of the deal and Neftetransservis would only be able to
buy the asset if the Summa deal fails to close.
According to the Kommersant daily, the break fee on the
Neftetransservis deal is $25 million.
Summa does not disclose detailed financial results, but has
said that its annual revenues are around $10 billion.
Its main transportation asset is Novorossiisk Commercial Sea
Port, which it controls together with state pipeline
monopoly Transneft.
Summa is viewed in the industry has having close ties to
Dmitry Medvedev, who was appointed as prime minister by
recently-elected President Vladimir Putin, and is due to form a
government next week.
"Summa might have a stronger lobby and we do not rule out
(it) could bring about progress in the Transcontainer
privatisation," commented VTB's Sakhnova.
Representatives of FESCO and Summa declined to comment.
(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Douglas Busvine;
Editing by Mark Potter and Jon Loades-Carter)