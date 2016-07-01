NAANTALI, Finland, July 1 President Vladimir Putin suggested on Friday Russia could move its troops closer to the Finnish-Russian border if Finland joined NATO and its armed forces became part of the western military alliance.

"They would become part of NATO's military infrastructure, which overnight would be at the borders of the Russian Federation," Putin said after meeting Finnish President Sauli Niinisto.

"Do you think we will keep it as it is: our troops at 1,500 (kilometres, 900 miles) away?" he said. (Reporting by Denis Dyomkin and Tuomas Forsell; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Andrew Roche)