UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
MOSCOW, Sept 23 Russia may borrow up to $7 billion on external markets in 2017, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told a briefing in Moscow on Friday.
An increase in foreign borrowing, however, needs evaluation of its consequences, Siluanov added. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly, Katya Golubkova and Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts