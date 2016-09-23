* Ministry proposes 2017-2019 spending at 2016 level
* Says taxes will not be raised significantly
* Russia could borrow up to $7 bln abroad in 2017
MOSCOW, Sept 23 Russia's finance minister called
for a tighter fiscal policy on Friday, signalling the ministry
will fight hard for its three-year budget when submitting
proposals for government discussion in mid-October.
With lower oil prices and Western sanctions curtailing the
country's revenues, the ministry has urged the freezing of
nominal expenditure in 2017-2019 at the 2016 level, which would
actually mean a cut once inflation is taken into account.
A group of economists close to the Kremlin and some
ministers have been calling for higher spending as a cure for
economic recession.
Giving the first concrete glimpse of his budget proposals on
Friday, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov vowed to keep spending
intact, drawing more money from state companies, but keeping the
tax regime nearly unchanged.
Russia has returned to three-year budgeting after a hiatus
following the annexation of Ukraine's Crimea in 2014 and
volatility in oil prices which made most planning futile.
"If we base our plans, our financial plans, on more
favourable forecasts, fully understanding that they will not
materialise, we will end up facing inflated plans, lack of money
... and the budget structure will loosen," Siluanov told the
Moscow Finance Forum.
Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina supported his calls,
saying at the same forum there was an "understanding" in the
government to bring inflation down to 4 percent next year, which
means restraints on government spending.
SOFT ON TAXES, HARD ON DIVIDENDS
Siluanov said he did not support calls to raise taxes over
the next three years, preferring other means to ensure revenues
and finance the budget deficit. But he added there would be be
increases in the energy sector's taxation.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, seeking re-election in
2018, has been vocal about keeping taxes low for the public and
businesses.
Siluanov said higher dividends would help a lot. In April,
the government ordered major state companies to pay out 50
percent of their profits in dividends this year. The ministry
has proposed to extend the policy over the next three years.
Some major companies, such as Gazprom and Rosneft, have
however fought the policy and ended up paying less than the
government ordered this year.
Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich signalled possible
opposition to the ministry's plans.
"This should be very carefully thought through," Dvorkovich
told the same forum on Friday.
"What would be impact on investment programmes? What project
may have to be sacrificed with such level of dividend drawings?"
Siluanov said that revenues from dividend payouts by state
companies could amount to 280 billion roubles a year.
BORROWING
The ministry wants to bring the budget deficit, forecast at
3.2-3.3 percent of gross domestic product this year, down by 1
percentage point annually to around 1 percent of GDP by 2019.
To finance it, the ministry will continue borrowing, at home
and abroad.
With privatisation proceeds expected to fall short of target
this year, Siluanov said foreign borrowing might be higher next
year, after a successful Eurobond placement on Thursday.
"We may come back to the foreign borrowing volumes achieved
in previous years - about $7 billion," Siluanov said. Russia
last borrowed that much in 2013.
"We have to coordinate our plans with the central bank to
make sure that those inflows do not seriously influence the
strengthening (of the rouble), so that they don't affect our
assessment of the balance of payments," Siluanov said.
