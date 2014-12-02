MOSCOW Dec 2 The Russian Finance Ministry plans to cut the amount of budget funds to be placed on banking deposits significantly by Dec. 23, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

It added that the amount of funds would be cut from over 1 trillion roubles currently to around 60 billion roubles by year-end. The funds are to be used to cover budget spending, it said. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by Jason Bush)