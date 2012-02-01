* Tax on interest may be applied retroactively
* Existing law applies, even though not implemented by
taxman
* FinMin plans changes to account for double-tax treaties
MOSCOW, Feb 1 Russian firms that have
issued more than $100 billion in Eurobonds overseas may have to
pay tax on interest retroactively, Finance Minister Anton
Siluanov was quoted as saying on Wednesday.
A debate on Eurobond taxation has flared as the government
seeks to staunch net capital outflows that reached $84 billion
last year, crack down on the use of offshore structures by state
firms, and boost revenues.
"Yes, according to the law (taxes) may be levied for past
periods," Siluanov told the Vedomosti financial daily in an
interview that is likely to deepen concern among borrowers and
investors.
Siluanov did not elaborate, but his comments raise the
prospect that corporate Eurobond issuers may have to withhold
Russia's 20 percent profits tax on interest payments at source.
Bondholders could, meanwhile, be hit if issuers redeem their
bonds at par, as is provided for in bond covenants when there is
a material change in the tax regime.
Oil pipeline monopoly Transneft said last week
it may call in over $4 billion in bonds at par, a move that
would inflict losses on bondholders as the bonds trade above
par.
The Finance Ministry, in an opinion provided to Russia's tax
inspectorate at the end of 2011, stated that Eurobond interest
is by law liable to profits tax, which should be withheld at
source.
The tax has not been collected in the past, but large state
corporations have recently reported receiving tax demands from
the Federal Tax Service on interest on their Eurobonds.
Seeking to allay investor concerns, the Finance Ministry
said in a statement last Friday that it would draft legislation
allowing tax relief for Eurobond holders in countries that have
signed double-taxation treaties with Russia.
In contrast to Siluanov's latest comments, it had also said
it would prepare legislation "within a reasonable timeframe"
allowing interest-free deferment on tax due on Eurobonds issued
before Jan. 1 of this year.
Eurobonds are typically issued via special-purpose vehicles
in countries like Ireland and Luxembourg, with proceeds
deposited in Russia. In the view of the Finance Ministry, these
SPVs should be treated as intermediaries, not final investors.
The structuring of such loan participation notes is designed
to be tax efficient, and it is doubtful that such double-tax
treaties would apply to bondholders. That would leave issuers to
pick up the tab, raising their borrowing costs as a result.
HARD TO BORROW
In other comments, Siluanov said that borrowing on both
domestic and foreign markets was becoming increasingly
challenging and that the Finance Ministry might wait a while
before issuing a planned sovereign Eurobond.
"To borrow in large amounts on foreign markets is today
impossible," Siluanov told Vedomosti.
Russia had said in December that it would be ready to place
Eurobonds early this year. The amount has not been disclosed,
but the ministry's borrowing plan for this year calls for
raising around $7 billion on international markets.
On the domestic market, the ministry plans to borrow 1.8
trillion roubles ($59.5 billion) this year, with 300 billion
roubles of that in the first quarter, to finance a budget
deficit planned at 1.5 percent of gross domestic product (GDP).
Siluanov said that borrowing on the domestic market is not
easy either.
"There is no extra liquidity on the domestic market, and to
take it away in these conditions to (fulfill) the budget would
not be right," Siluanov said.
(Writing by Lidia Kelly, Editing by Douglas Busvine/Ramya
Venugopal/Anna Willard)