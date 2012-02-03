* Companies liable for unpaid past taxes - FinMin

* New mechanism being worked on to soften future impact

MOSCOW Feb 3 Russian companies that have issued more than $100 billion in Eurobonds could face a tax bill of $600 million on past interest payments, a senior Finance Ministry official said on Friday.

By law, issuers should deduct 20 percent tax on interest at source if the ultimate holder of the Eurobonds is not resident in a country that has a double-tax treaty with Russia. Tax inspectors have, however, not collected the levy until now.

"Some professionals put (the tax bill) at $600 million. That's a reasonable estimate," Deputy Finance Minister Sergei Shatalov told journalists.

The debate on Eurobond taxation has flared as the government seeks to staunch net capital outflows that reached $84 billion last year, crack down on the use of offshore structures by state firms, and boost revenues.

One state firm, oil pipeline monopoly Transneft, has threatened to redeem over $4 billion in Eurobonds at par, a move allowed by bond covenants if tax rules change in a way that could inflict losses on bondholders.

Eurobonds are typically structured so that they are issued through special-purpose vehicles in low-tax jurisdictions such as Ireland or Luxembourg, with proceeds remitted to the issuer's bank.

But in a letter to the Federal Tax Office in December, Shatalov stated that such SPVs should be viewed as intermediaries, and not the ultimate holders, of the Eurobonds.

With many final holders of the Eurobonds based in offshore locations with no double-tax treaty with Russia, the government argues that tax should be withheld at source.

"Nearly all of our companies have not withheld (tax on interest), failing to fulfil the obligation spelled out in our tax code," said Shatalov.

The Finance Ministry has offered interest-free deferment on past tax payments on Eurobond interest, and Shatalov said work was going on to prepare legislation that would put the onus in future on bond holders, not issuers, to pay tax on interest.

"We are prepared to draft legislation, backdated to Jan. 1, 2012 that would ... require the actual recipient of interest payments to pay tax, which would get rid of many of the problems of Russian borrowers," he said. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)