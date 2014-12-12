MOSCOW Dec 12 Russia's Finance Ministry said on Friday it would offer $3 billion at a 14-day foreign-currency deposit auction on Dec. 15, as part of its efforts to ease pressure on the rouble.

The ministry had said it planned to hold two such auctions before the end of this year. (Reporting by Yelena Orekhova; Writing by Maria Kiselyova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)