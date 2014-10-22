UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
MOSCOW Oct 22 Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told reporters on Wednesday his ministry would hold its first foreign exchange deposit auction in early November.
The forex deposit auctions are intended to address a shortfall of dollars among Russian banks and companies shut out of international capital markets due to Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis. (Reporting by Daria Korsunskaya; Writing by Alexander Winning, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts