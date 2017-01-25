MOSCOW Jan 25 Russia's Finance Ministry said on Wednesday it would start forex operations on the domestic market from February to shield the economy from oil swings.

The ministry said in a statement that Russia's central bank would carry out forex selling or purchasing to meet budgetary interests.

Russia is considering a new budget rule that would keep the rouble weak and mean its depleted fiscal buffers start recovering at a Urals crude price of $55, Finance Ministry documents seen by Reuters showed last week.