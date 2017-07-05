MOSCOW, July 5 The Russian finance ministry said
on Wednesday it would buy 74.3 million roubles ($1.24 million)
worth of foreign currency for state coffers in July after
spending 45 billion roubles on foreign currency purchases in the
preceding month.
The daily purchases will amount to around 3.5 million
roubles ($58,000) between July 7 and August 4, the finance
ministry said, down from 2.1 billion roubles between June 7 and
July 6.
Analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected the
finance ministry to reduce its average daily foreign-currency
purchases on the domestic market to about 1.31 billion roubles
in July.
($1 = 59.8800 roubles)
