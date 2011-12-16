* Siluanov is career bureaucrat
MOSCOW, Dec 16 Russian President Dmitry
Medvedev confirmed acting Finance Minister Anton Siluanov in the
post on Friday, signalling that the career bureaucrat will
remain on his team when Medvedev becomes prime minister next
year.
The decision comes less than three months after long-serving
Finance Minister Alexei Kudrin, a fiscal hawk respected by
investors, quit over government plans to hike military spending
that he considered a threat to public finances.
Under a planned swap of roles in Russia's ruling 'tandem',
Medvedev is expected to become prime minister once Vladimir
Putin, who currently holds the role, secures a likely return to
the Kremlin at a presidential election in March.
"If Medvedev is appointing Siluanov now as
minister of finance then I guess the expectation is that he'll
appoint him when he forms a new government," said Jacob Nell, an
economist at Morgan Stanley.
Nell added that the roles of finance minister and
deputy premier previously held by Kudrin could be split, with
Medvedev's economic adviser, Arkady Dvorkovich, possibly landing
the more senior position.
"I expect Siluanov will be a kind of technocratic
minister of finance and there'll be a more political deputy
prime minister in charge of economics and finance which is
likely to be Dvorkovich," he said.
The decision closes the door to a possible return
to the finance ministry by Kudrin, who has criticised the
conduct of this month's parliamentary election but who is
considered by Putin to have a potential future role in
government.
CRISIS PLAN
Siluanov, who before becoming acting minister was Kudrin's
deputy responsible for regional budget policy, said his
department had readied a package of anti-crisis measures to deal
with any deterioration in the global financial climate.
"The situation on global markets, especially in Europe, is
uncertain and we, the Finance Ministry, are preparing for
different scenarios," Siluanov said during a meeting with
Medvedev in the Kremlin.
Kudrin's resignation raised concerns about the prudence
of Russia's budget policy after Putin promised to hike
government spending before the presidential vote, which he is
likely to win despite public dissent over the parliamentary
vote.
Oleg Vyugin, chairman of Russia's MDM Bank, said
Siluanov shared Kudrin's views but may lack the former
minister's clout to maintain fiscal rectitude as Putin seeks to
rally support for his Kremlin bid.
"Kudrin has a track record, the experience of working
as finance minister for 11 years. You have to earn such a
reputation and that doesn't come quickly," Vyugin told
Reuters.
LIQUIDITY SITUATION "ACUTE"
Russian financial markets have sold off since August and the
pace of decline has accelerated after the Dec. 4 election, with
opposition protests that the vote of the ruling United Russia
party was inflated by alleged ballot fraud.
Accelerating capital flight and a pullback by foreign
investors - in particular European banks facing write-downs on
their loan exposure to crisis-hit countries in the euro zone -
has drained liquidity from the Russian banking system.
Siluanov described the liquidity situation in the Russian
banking system as "acute" and pledged that the ministry would
exercise restraint in its borrowing so as not to exacerbate the
situation.
The Finance Ministry was also preparing to deploy its
financial reserves should the situation deteriorate.
"If we see that the situation worsens, we will promptly take
(measures) unlike during the situation in early 2009 when we
were pretty slow in getting started," Siluanov said.
He added that the ministry would "maximally" support the
value of its Reserve Fund, a rainy-day fund set up to collect
windfall oil revenues and serve as insurance against a financial
crisis.
Accumulated during a decade of oil-fuelled economic
expansion, Russia's reserve fund stood at 802 billion roubles
($25.2 billion) at the beginning of December after shrinking
from nearly 5 trillion roubles during the crisis of 2008-2009
when it was used to plug holes in the budget.
