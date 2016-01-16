MOSCOW Jan 16 Russia's Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said in a television interview aired on Saturday that the rouble exchange rate had already weathered the worst because oil prices could not fall as far as they already have from their previous peak.

"Our main export commodity, as we have already discussed, fell in price by four times," Siluanov told current affairs programme Vesti. "One can hardly expect prices to fall four times further compared to today's level." (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Alexander Winning; Editing by Gareth Jones)