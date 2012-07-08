MOSCOW, July 8 Novorossiisk Commercial Sea Port,
a major outlet for oil and grain exports from Russia, was able
to resume full operations on Sunday after deadly floods and
landslides in the area forced a halt to loadings, an official at
the port operator said.
Scheduled loadings were proceeding normally, the official
said.
"The ships that were scheduled (to load in Novorossiisk on
Sunday) have already entered port," Novorossiisk Commercial Sea
Port's deputy chief executive for communications,
Mikhail Sidorov, said by telephone.
Earlier on Sunday, a spokesman for crude oil pipeline
monopoly Transneft said two tankers were due to load
in Novorossiisk on Sunday.
But Sidorov said no loadings of grain were scheduled for
Sunday at the Novorossiisk Grain Terminal, one of two grain
terminals in the Black Sea Port, the main export outlet for
Russian wheat, adding there was grain in the port elevators
ready to be loaded.
(Reporting by Melissa Akin, Editing by Timothy Heritage)