MOSCOW, July 8 Operations were returning to
normal in the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiisk on Sunday
after a sudden flood that forced the major export outlet for oil
and wheat to suspend loadings, a spokesman for the port operator
and export pipeline said.
"Things have stabilised compared to yesterday," Mikhail
Sidorov, spokesman for Novorossiisk Commercial Sea Port
, adding that disruptions to rail traffic had cut cargo
flows but the port was loading goods on hand.
It was unclear whether grain was loading on schedule but a
resumption of crude oil loadings was imminent.
Igor Dyomin, a spokesman for the Transneft pipeline monopoly
, said crude oil would be loaded in the coming hours
onto a 100,000-tonne tanker which was docked in Novorossiisk.
A second tanker was due to dock later in the day and five
more were on roads outside Novorossiisk, he said by telephone.
