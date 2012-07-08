* Investigators ordered to check emergency warning efforts
* Death toll raised to more than 140-RIA
* Flood is first disaster of Putin's new presidency
MOSCOW, July 8 Russian President Vladimir Putin,
who flew to the Black Sea coast on Saturday where more than 140
people were killed in a flash flood, ordered investigators to
find out whether local authorities had given residents enough
warning to get to safety.
Floods and landslides hit the Krasnodar region, a
relatively rich area with thriving agriculture and tourism
industries to underpin the regional economy, after two months'
average rainfall fell in a few hours.
State news agency RIA reported more than 140 people had
died, citing Interior Ministry data.
Most of the dead - many of them elderly people caught
unawares as they slept - were drowned. Police said survivors
climbed into trees and onto roofs to stay above the waters,
which flooded entire ground floors of some buildings.
Russian news agencies quoted local officials as saying heavy
rains, which have persisted in the region for over a month, were
likely to stop by Monday.
The Black Sea port of Novorossiisk, the main outlet for
wheat from the world's second largest exporter and a key loading
port for crude oil from the world's largest producer, could
resume loadings on Sunday, port sources said.
But the consequences of the flash flood could be more
lasting for Putin, who has been criticised in the past for a
slow response to deadly disasters, though he moved swiftly on
Saturday to show he was on top of the rescue effort.
Putin was shown on state television with the regional
governor, surveying the flood zone from a helicopter, and
bumping over a country road in a minibus with the head of the
Krymsk district, discussing the disaster response on the way.
"I have asked the leadership of the Investigative Committee
to come down. The Investigative Committee will check the actions
of all the authorities - how the notice was given, how it could
have been given, how it should have been given and who acted
how," Putin was quoted as saying by Itar-Tass news agency late
on Saturday at a meeting in Krymsk.
"I ask you to cooperate," Putin added.
PUTIN'S IMAGE
It was the first major disaster in Russia since he returned
to the Kremlin for a third term as president after a four-year
interlude as prime minister, and he now appears to be struggling
to project his customary image of mastery since the outbreak of
protests against his rule.
In his 12 years in power, both as president and prime
minister, Russia has been plagued by a long string of disasters
that has laid bare a longstanding shortfall in investment and
management for Russia's transport and infrastructure.
He ordered the Emergencies Ministry to check a nearby
reservoir. Russia's state water resource agency earlier rejected
speculation that a release of water from a nearby reservoir was
responsible for the severe flooding in Krymsk, news agencies
said.
The flooding damaged thousands of homes, forcing survivors
to take shelter in tent camps set up outside Krymsk by
emergency services teams.
Interfax reported the road from Novorossiisk to the popular
nearby Black Sea resort of Gelendzhik was being cleared but
transport, including rail transport, had largely collapsed in
the region.
Two people were detained in the Krymsk area for looting, the
news agency said.
(Writing by Melissa Akin; Editing by Philip Barbara)