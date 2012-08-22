* Fresh flood hits province where 171 died last month
* Three missing, power cut in the area, officials say
* Putin urges officials to assist those affected
* Some witnesses say warnings inadequate
By Gabriela Baczynska
MOSCOW, Aug 22 Floods killed four people and
prompted the evacuation of 1,500 others on Wednesday in the
southern Russian province of Krasnodar, officials said, only
weeks after a flash flood killed 171 people there.
Heavy rain overnight caused a river to burst its banks,
flooding several hundred h omes in the town of Novomikhailovsky
and causing power outages in a neighbouring town, the Emergency
Situations Ministry said.
President Vladimir Putin, accused in the past of reacting
too slowly to disasters, urged emergency officials to take all
necessary measures to assist those affected.
The Interior Ministry said four people had been killed and
1,500 people had been evacuated, including patients at a
hospital. The regional administration's website said three
people were missing and that power was out in the affected area.
At least one of the dead was a visitor to the area, a
popular vacation destination near the Black Sea shore, regional
authorities said.
Krasnodar governor Alexander Tkachev said in a statement the
evacuation had been timely and that an emergency warning system
had worked effectively.
But the Interfax news agency quoted residents as saying
warning sirens could not be heard through the rain.
"There was no notice whatsoever," a person with the Twitter
account @inconsta wrote on the social network, saying that cars
were floating in the water and a bridge had been destroyed by
the floods.
Prosecutors will look into the local authorities' handling
of the emergency, the federal Prosecutor General's Office said
in a statement.
Authorities were criticised over a lack of preparedness and
a slow response to the flash flood on July 7, which devastated
the town of Krymsk. Several officials were sacked and detained
after the disaster.
Residents of the mountain town of 57,000 were caught by
surprise when water poured into their homes and had little time
to flee to safety.
Putin, in power since 2000 and back in the presidency since
May after four years as prime minister, has visited the area
three times since the July flooding, reassuring residents they
would receive new or repaired homes.
He accused local officials of negligence after Russia's top
investigator said only 52 Krymsk residents had received an
official warning about the imminent flooding.
Putin weathered the biggest protests to his 12 years in
power over the winter. Active opposition has mainly been
confined to big cities and the president is eager not to let it
spill into the regions, where he enjoys strong support.