MOSCOW Aug 17 As many as 100,000 people may be
evacuated from their homes near Russia's border with China if
the region's biggest floods for 120 years get worse, Russian
media reported on Saturday.
The floods, caused by a month of unusually heavy rain, are
not expected to start receding until early September, the head
of Russia's hydrometeorology monitoring service told news agency
Ria Novosti.
Television footage showed residents rowing boats past
half-submerged houses and military vehicles dumping gravel to
counter the floodwater, which has already led to the evacuation
of about 170,000 people from the Amur, Khabarovsk and Jewish
Autonomous regions.
"The damage is extensive, but the most significant
achievement is there have been no casualties ... we cannot
relax, there is still a lot of work to be done," Russian
President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address.
Water has swamped huge swathes of the countryside with
400,000 hectares of agricultural land submerged, causing
potential damage of more than 2 billion roubles ($60 million),
Putin's envoy to the region Viktor Ishaev was quoted as saying.
In 2012, flash floods killed 171 people and damaged more
than 4,000 homes in southern Russia's mountainous Caucasus
region.
(Reporting by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Louise Ireland)