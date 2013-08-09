MOSCOW Aug 9 Ford Sollers, a joint venture
between U.S. automaker Ford Motor Co and Russian carmaker
Sollers, is to reduce production at its Vsevolozhsk
plant near St Petersburg, the company said on Friday.
Ford Sollers said there had been a change in customer
purchases, with a reduction in demand for "C-segment" cars,
referring to compact cars such as its Ford Focus, but a rise in
demand for SUVs. The Vsevolozhsk plant makes Ford Focus and Ford
Mondeo models but no SUVs.
The Vsevolozhsk plant will suspend production for a total of
20 days during August and September, and from September 30 it
will move from three to two shifts per day, the company said,
confirming an earlier report in Vedomosti newspaper.
The plant has asked union representatives to discuss the
reduction of employees from its more than 2,700 staff.
Formed in late 2011, the Ford Sollers venture also has
production facilities in Tatarstan and produces eight models in
total in Russia including several SUVs. Its models are: Ford
Kuga, Ford Explorer, Ford S-MAX, Ford Galaxy, Ford Transit and
Tourneo Custom, as well as the Focus and Mondeo models.
"In response to the market, Ford Sollers continues to grow
production of SUVs and commercial vehicles, to grow its presence
in these fast growing segments," the statement said.
Russian car sales fell for the fifth straight month in July,
according to the Association of European Businesses (AEB), a
business lobby that groups Europe's top automakers said on
Thursday.
Car sales have been falling as Russia's $2 trillion economy
has faltered, causing the AEB to cut its forecast for the full
year to 2.8 million units, a fall of 5 percent.